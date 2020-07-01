New and Upcoming Releases For the Week of July 1 - ROYALTIES Soundtrack, WEST SIDE STORY Book, and More!

Need something new to listen to, read, or watch? Check out this week's list of new and upcoming releases, including the soundtrack to Royalties, a book about the making of West Side Story, and more!

Music Now Available

"When You Believe"

A song from "Saturday Night Seder" performed by Cynthia Erivo and Shoshana Bean, accompanied by composer Stephen Schwartz. All profits will benefit Jews For Racial & Economic Justice (JFREJ).

"Next Year"

A song from "Saturday Night Seder." Written by Hannah Friedman, Benj Pasek, Mark Sonnenblick, and Shaina Taub. Performed by Shaina Taub and Skylar Astin. All profits will benefit Jews For Racial & Economic Justice (JFREJ).

Upcoming Music Releases

Royalties soundtrack

Soundtrack from new Quibi series starring Darren Criss, which features original songs and ten music videos by Criss. The album features performances by Jordan Fisher, Julianne Hough, Jackie Tohn, Bonnie McKee, Jennifer Coolidge, Lil Rel Howery, Mark Hamill, Rufus Wainwright, and Sabrina Carpenter, and Criss.

Selections From Zip Goes A Million & Happy Holiday

An album of selections from two George Posford and Eric Maschwitz London musicals.

The 1951 Zip Goes a Million was based on the 1902 novel "Brewster's Millions" and written as a vehicle for variety entertainer George Formby, with co-stars Sara Gregory and Warde Donovan. Six songs from the London production were recorded with the original cast and issued across three 78rpm records on the HMV label.

The 1954 Happy Holiday was an adaptation of the Arnold Ridley play The Ghost Train. Reg Dixon played the lead role of Charlie Purseglove in a cast that also included Janet Brown, Marie Burke and Austin Melford. Reg Dixon recorded four songs from the London production which were subsequently issued across two 78rpm records on the HMV label.

This collection compiles the original London cast recordings, along with a number of pop covers and instrumentals from each score performed by such artists as Pearl Carr, Ronnie Harris, Leslie A. Hutchinson and the Frank Barber Orchestra. As a special bonus, the disc includes selections from a live radio broadcast of Zip Goes A Million on the the BBC radio programme "Henry Hall's Guest Night." Detailed liner notes by director and theatre historian Stewart Nicholls.

Delores Gray: The Decca Singles 1953-1955

This album is a compilation of all Dolores Gray's single releases for the Decca label issued between 1953 and 1955. Most tracks making their debut on CD. The 24 tracks include: "Big Mamou" and "Kaw-Liga"; pop cover versions of songs from By the Beautiful Sea, The Girl in Pink Tights and Silk Stockings; "The Call of the Far-Away Hills" from the 1953 Western film Shane; as well as songs she recorded for the Decca album of There's No Business Like Show Business.

Prince of Egypt OLC

This is the Original London Cast album, featuring a score by Stephen Schwartz. The cast includes Luke Brady, Liam Tamne, Christine Allado, Alexia Khadime, Joe Dixon, Debbie Kurup, Gary Wilmot, Mercedesz Csampai, Adam Pearce, Tanisha Spring, Silas Wyatt-Barke, Simbi Akande, and Casey Al-Shaqsy. The score includes 10 new songs and five from the DreamWorks animated film.

Blu-Rays Now Available

Hair

New HD restoration of 1979 movie based on the Broadway musical. Score by Galt MacDermot, James Rado and Gerome Ragni. Screenplay by Michael Weller. Cast includes John Savage, Treat Williams, Beverly D'Angelo, Annie Golden. Directed by Miloš Forman.

Includes: audio commentary by assistant director Michael Hausman and actor Treat Williams; The Tribe Remembers with Beverly D'Angelo, Don Dacus, Ellen Foley, Annie Golden, John Savage, and Dorsey Wright; Making Chance Work: Choreographing Hair with choreographer Twyla Tharp; Cutting Hair with editors Lynzee Klingman and Stanley Warnow; Hair Style with production designer Stuart Wurtzel; Artist, Teacher, Mentor: Remembering Milos Forman with director James Mangold; essay by critic Sheila O'Malley.

Books Now Available

The 24 Hour Plays Viral Monologues: New Monologues Created During the Coronavirus Pandemic

Features original monologues by writers such as David Lindsay-Abaire, Clare Barron, Hilary Bettis, Hansol Jung, Stephen Adly Guirgis, Christopher Oscar Peña, Jesse Eisenberg and Monique Moses. A rich collection that can be enjoyed by actors, writers and those looking for creative responses to the global COVID-19 crisis.

So You Want to Sing Cabaret: A Guide for Performers

By David Sabella and Sue Matsuki. Foreword by Lorna Luft.

Examines in detail the unique vocal and nonvocal requirements for professional performance within the genre of cabaret. Includes interviews from Michael Feinstein, Ann Hampton Callaway, Roy Sander, Sidney Myer, Jeff Harner and others. Produced in partnership with the National Association of Teachers of Singing and features online supplemental material, including style-specific exercises, audio and video files, on the NATS website.

West Side Story: The Jets, the Sharks, and the Making of a Classic

Richly illustrated full account of the making of the 1961 ground-breaking movie classic West Side Story.

Upcoming Book Releases

But He Doesn't Know the Territory: The Story behind Meredith Willson's The Music Man

New reprint of Meredith Willson's 1959 memoir. Reflections on the ups and downs, surprises and disappointments, and finally successes of making one of America's most popular musicals. New foreword by Michael Feinstein.

