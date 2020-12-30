New and Upcoming Releases For the Week of December 28 - Rebecca Luker and Sally Wilfert's 'All The Girls', and More!

Need something new to read, watch, or listen to? Check out this week's list of new and upcoming releases!

This week's list includes a new album featuring Rebecca Luker and Sally Wilfert called 'All The Girls.' Also now available this week is the CD debut of The Desert Song 1967 London studio cast recording, a book of Lorraine Hansberry's substantive interviews, and more!

Check out the full list below!

Music Now Available:

Rebecca Luker and Sally Wilfert: All The Girls

Rebecca Luker and Sally Wilfert's personal celebration of womanhood in all its complexities and varied expressions. Adapted from the show of the same name. Songs by Stephen Sondheim, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and Fred Ebb & John Kander, a medley from musicals featuring iconic female duets, art songs, cabaret material, and settings of poems written expressly for them by the show's music director, Joseph Thalken (who expanded the orchestrations from four to ten pieces for this recording).

Songs include "You Are My Best Friend," "Lovely Lies," "What Did You Do to Your Face," "Everybody Says Don't," "There Are Delicacies," "I Have Loved Hours at Sea," "Marilyn Miller," ""Shows we could have starred in together" medley - Rebecca & Sally," "A QUOI Bon Dire," "War Song," "Isn't This Better?," "Millwork," "Not Funny," and "Be Careful."

Purchase on Amazon or iTunes.

Desert Song

Music by Sigmund Romberg and book and lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II, Otto Harbach and Frank Mandel. CD debut of the Saga Records The Desert Song 1967 London studio cast recording featuring Mary Millar, Robert Colman. Ivor Danvers, Ted Gilbert, Gordon Trayner, Paul Bretton, Betty Winsett, Janet Gale, The Westminster Sinfonia. Under the direction of Ray Cook. Digitally remastered from the original Saga master tapes. Also included, the original 1927 London cast recordings starring Edith Day and Harry Welchman. Originally released across four 78rpm recordings, newly remastered especially for this release.

Purchase on Amazon.

Books Now Available:

Conversations with Lorraine Hansberry

Mollie Godfrey, editor

The first volume to collect all of Lorraine Hansberry's substantive interviews in one place, including many radio and television interviews that have never before appeared in print.

Purchase on Amazon.

Drama Menu at a Distance: 80 Socially Distanced or Online Theatre Games

By Glyn Trefor-Jones

Exercises to energize, excite and inspire your group, alongside some firm favorites, redesigned to be played within the necessary constraints.

Purchase on Amazon.

Upcoming Music Releases:

Chesterfield Radio Time: Bing Crosby and Guests

From the Chesterfield radio series and largely drawn from hits by other artists. Most are new to CD including duets with Perry Como, Dinah Shore, Fred Astaire, Bob Hope, Patti Page.

Purchase on Amazon or SepiaRecords.com.

Club 15 From Hollywood Presents The Andrews Sisters

Collection of live broadcasts from the Club 15 radio series feature cover versions of the hits of 1948-1950, many new to CD. Allowed the sisters to introduce many of their newly-recorded Decca releases.

Purchase on SepiaRecords.com.

Eddie Fisher: Songs from Stage & Screen

Compilation of 28 popular songs from Broadway musicals and Hollywood movies. All tracks are remastered and many new to CD. 28 tracks, including "Tonight," "Just in Time," "Gigi," "Let Me Entertain You," "The Sound of Music," "Happy Talk," "Small World," "I've Grown Accustomed to Her Face," "Till There Was You," "This Nearly Was Mine" (live), "Mack the Knife" (live), "The Sweetest Sounds" (live).

Purchase on Amazon or SepiaRecords.com.

Upcoming Film Releases:

Girl Happy

1965 musical film featuring Elvis Presley, Shelley Fabares, Gary Crosby, Mary Ann Mobley, Jackie Coogan.

Purchase on Amazon.

Speedway

1968 musical film featuring Elvis Presley, Nancy Sinatra, Bill Bixby, Gale Gordon.

Purchase on Amazon.