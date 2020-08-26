New and Upcoming Releases For the Week of August 24 - New Music From Lea Salonga, SUNDAY IN THE PARK Book, and More!

Plus, learn about a new album from Seth MacFarlane featuring songs from film and theatre, and more!

Need something new to read or listen to? Check out this week's list of new and upcoming releases!

This week's newly-announced releases include a new single from Lea Salonga, an album from Seth MacFarlane featuring songs from film and theatre, and a new book from James Lapine about the creation of Sunday in the Park with George!

Check out the full list below!

Music Now Available:

Kenny Washington: What's the Hurry

This is the Jazz vocalist's debut album. Songs include "The Best is Yet to Come," "S'Wonderful," "Stars Fell on Alabama," "I've Got the World on a String," "I Ain't Got Nothin' But the Blues," "Bewitched, Bothered and Bewildered," "Invitation," "Here's to Life," "Sweet Georgia Brown," "No More Blues (Chega de Saudade)," and "Smile."

Purchase on Amazon or iTunes.

Clifton Davis with the Beegie Adair Trio: Never Can Say Goodbye

Songs include "I've Never Been in Love Before," "Never Can Say Goodbye," "Two for the Road," "Swept Away," "The Folks Who Live on the Hill," "Too Marvelous for Words," "So Many Stars," "Começar De Novo," "Somewhere in the Hills," "Teach Me Tonight," "Minha Alma," and "Leaving It up to You."

Purchase on Amazon or iTunes.

Kirsten Gustafson: Wait Until Dark

This is an album of jazz treatments of songs from a variety of genres. Songs include "A Song For You," "The Rain Song," "For One Alone," "The Look Of Love," "Don't Let Me Be Lonely Tonight," "Hot Toddy," "Midnight Sun," "Compared To What," "A Horse With No Name," "From The Beginning," and "Wait Until Dark."

Purchase on Amazon or iTunes.

This new single released by Lea Salonga features music by Daniel Edmonds and lyrics by Blair Bodine and Daniel Edmonds.

Purchase on Amazon or iTunes.

Forbidden Broadway: The Next Generation

Volume 13 of the longtime successful revue series, with lyrics by Gerard Alessandrini. Songs include "God, I Wanna See 2020," "Forbidden Hadestown," "Moulin Rude Sequence," "Dear Evan Has-Been," "It's Got to Be a Musical," "Fosse / Verdon," "The Five Popes: Jeremy Pope in Ain't Too Proud," "Judy Garland / Renee Zellweger," "Fiddler in Yiddish," "The Ferryman," "Lin-Manuel and Billy Porter," "Mary Poppins Returns: The Place Where the Lost Shows Go," "Harry Potter and His Cursed Child: Magic for Two," "There's Gotta Be Something Better," "Woke-Lahoma!," "The Prom: We're Forced to Dance," "Finale: It's Your Time / Harold Prince's Starkeeper Graduation Speech / You'll Never Walk Alone," and "Encore: Forbidden Broadway the Next Generation."

Purchase on Amazon.

Upcoming Music Releases:

Robbie Rozelle: Songs from Inside My Locker

The physical CD will be released of this concert recorded February 23 and March 1, 2019 at Feinstein's/54 Below. Written by Robbie Rozelle. Musical direction and arrangements by Josh D. Smith. Six-piece band The Two Drink Minimum. Special guests include Bonnie Milligan (Head Over Heels) and Maya Days (Aida).

Purchase on Amazon.

Seth MacFarlane: Great Songs from Stage and Screen

This album from MacFarlane features songs from film and theatre, including "Once Upon A Dream," "I Loved You Once In Silence," "Let's Not Be Sensible," "Ten Minutes Ago," "Ain't Got A Dime To My Name (Ho Ho Ho Ho Hum)," "Love Is Only Love," "What Did I Have That I Don't Have?," "Come Out, Come Out, Wherever You Are," "Two For The Road," "All Er Nothin'," "You'd Be So Nice To Come Home To," "Mind If I Make Love To You," and "Time For Parting."

Purchase on Amazon.

Ryan Shaw: Imagining Marvin

Multi Grammy-nominated actor/singer tributes Marvin Gaye with this new album. The album is produced by Ryan Shaw and Shedrick Mitchel.

Purchase on BroadwayRecords.com.

Petula Clark: Christmas in London

This album includes all of Petula Clark's festive recordings from the 1950s - a selection of traditional carols alongside a sprinkling of original Christmas songs. Includes two previously unreleased radio performances, unheard since their original broadcast.

Upcoming Book Releases:

Rachel Bloom: I Want to Be Where the Normal People Are

By Rachel Bloom

This book is a collection of personal essays, poems and even amusement park maps on the subjects of insecurity, fame, anxiety, and much more. Told in her unique voice (sometimes singing voice).

Purchase on Amazon.

Putting It Together: How Stephen Sondheim and I Created Sunday in the Park With George

By James Lapine

Putting It Together chronicles the two-year odyssey of creating the iconic Broadway musical Sunday in the Park with George. In 1984, James Lapine, then a fledgling playwright and director, met Stephen Sondheim, already a legendary Broadway composer, and the two decided to turn Georges Seurat's masterwork Sunday on the Island of La Grand Jatte into a musical.

Purchase on Amazon.

Related Articles