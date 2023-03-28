Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

New York Youth Symphony Appoints Michael Thomas As New Jazz Director

Mr. Thomas follows Andy Clausen, who will step down from his position at the end of the 2022/23 season after seven seasons.

Mar. 28, 2023  

New York Youth Symphony Appoints Michael Thomas As New Jazz Director

The New York Youth Symphony has announced that Michael Thomas has been appointed Director of the NYYS Jazz program, beginning with 2023/24 season. Mr. Thomas follows Andy Clausen, who will step down from his position at the end of the 2022/23 season after seven seasons. Mr. Thomas is no stranger to innovation himself.

He began his musical career as a pianist at age 5 and then switched to the saxophone at age 9 - following in his father's footsteps. Music was a big part of his childhood, besides his father being a saxophonist, his mother was a clarinetist.

"The tradition of jazz is innovation," is a quote by Guitarist Pat Metheny and one that new Jazz Director Michael Thomas believes is an important piece in educating young musicians. "Almost every one of the Jazz greats made their mark because they did something different," explained Mr. Thomas. "That is why it is so important to understand where musicians started and how they got to where they are today."

"We are thrilled to have found Michael, who we are confident will be a worthy successor to Andy Clausen, who has brilliantly led the program for the last seven years," explained Robert J. Levine, Senior Vice President of NYYS Trustees and Head of the Jazz Director Search Committee. "Michael's experience and impressive knowledge of all aspects of the jazz repertoire and his strong ability to communicate with our young musicians were immediately evident in his live audition. We are excited to have Michael continue to take our jazz program to ever higher levels of excellence."

New York Youth Symphony Jazz is a 17-member swing ensemble dedicated to studying, rehearsing, and performing classic big band jazz music. Modeled on the bands of the 1930's and 1940's, the Jazz program preserves this heritage and, keeping with jazz traditions, incorporates it into the current and emerging styles that define the genre for the present generation.

"Teaching for me is a wonderful opportunity to inspire and educate the next generation of jazz musicians by showing them how dedication to music can also instill life lessons like professionalism and responsibility," said Mr. Thomas. "And working with NYYS is amazing because it provides students with the ability to perform in some of the top jazz venues in New York City which is a great culmination of all the hard work and practice that these students do and allows us to showcase their amazing talents."

Award-winning saxophonist, composer, and arranger Michael Thomas has been an active member of the New York City jazz community since arriving in 2011. Holding degrees from the University of Miami, New England Conservatory, and The Juilliard School, Mr. Thomas has performed throughout the United States and abroad, including tours in Central and South America, Australia, Europe, Japan, and Russia. His sideman work has included performances with Brad Mehldau, Dafnis Prieto, Nicholas Payton, Miguel Zenón, Etienne Charles, and Jason Palmer, and Mr. Thomas's talents can be heard on over 30 recordings, including three albums as a leader. As a composer and arranger, Mr. Thomas has been commissioned by school and professional ensembles around the world, and he is currently a member of the BMI Jazz Composers Workshop in New York City. His talents have been recognized by DownBeat magazine as well as the "Keep an Eye" competition in Amsterdam, NL, and in 2016 he was a winner of the New York Youth Symphony's First Music commission series. In addition to his own trio, quartet, and quintet, Mr. Thomas also co-leads and writes for the Grammy-nominated Terraza Big Band.

New York Youth Symphony (NYYS) is a premier cultural institution recognized for its excellence in music education, performance, and commissioning. Founded in 1963, its mission is to educate and inspire young musicians between the ages of 12 to 22 through exceptional ensemble training and performance opportunities. Each season more than 260 students participate in its programs, including the orchestra, chamber music, jazz, composition, musical theater songwriting, and the Robert L. Poster Apprentice Conducting programs.

Winner of the 2023 Grammy Award for Best Orchestral Performance, NYYS's 2022/2023 season features programs and performances throughout the city at renowned venues, including Carnegie Hall, Dizzy's Club, The Times Center, Scandinavia House, Joe's Pub, National Sawdust, Birdland Jazz Club, and more. Student ensembles will perform works from throughout the canon as well as pieces commissioned through the NYYS First Music program.



Related Stories
Video: Go Behind LIFE OF PIs Puppetry on THE TODAY SHOW Photo
Video: Go Behind LIFE OF PI's Puppetry on THE TODAY SHOW
The TODAY Show went behind the scenes of The Life of Pi on Broadway to get an inside look at the production's acclaimed puppets. Al Roker went backstage to learn more about the play's puppetry, speaking with the puppeteers, directors, and more. Watch the video segment now!
Savy Jackson to Star in BAD CINDERELLA For Sunday Shows Photo
Savy Jackson to Star in BAD CINDERELLA For Sunday Shows
Savy Jackson, the Cinderella alternate in Bad Cinderella, will be going on as Cinderella tonight (March 28) and on all Sunday performances starting this weekend! 
Video: Watch SHUCKEDs Broadway Backdrop Come to Life Photo
Video: Watch SHUCKED's Broadway Backdrop Come to Life
How does the vision of a scenic designer get translated into a Broadway backdrop? For some, it's with the help of Scenic Art Studios-  a premiere drop shop located in Newburgh, NY
Video: Watch Andrew Barth Feldman & Morgan Dudley in Netflix Film Trailer Photo
Video: Watch Andrew Barth Feldman & Morgan Dudley in Netflix Film Trailer
Netflix has released the video trailer for A Tourist's Guide to Love, featuring Andrew Barth Feldman and Morgan Dudley. The film also features Rachael Leigh Cook, Scott Ly, Missi Pyle, Ben Feldman, Glynn Sweet, Alexa Povah, Jacqueline Correa, Nondumiso Tembe, Quinn Trúc Trần, and Nsưt Lê Thiện.

More Hot Stories For You


The Late Terrence McNally Pens Note on RAGTIME: 'It's All For Marin Tonight'The Late Terrence McNally Pens Note on RAGTIME: 'It's All For Marin Tonight'
March 28, 2023

Last night, the best of Broadway gathered at the Minskoff Theatre for the years-in-the-making Ragtime reunion concert benefitting the Entertainment Community Fund. You can read the late Terrence McNally's note to the audience in full here.
Photos: Billy Porter Celebrates His OUT Magazine Cover at Somewhere NowherePhotos: Billy Porter Celebrates His OUT Magazine Cover at Somewhere Nowhere
March 28, 2023

OUT, the leading LGBTQ+ fashion and lifestyle publication, unveiled its March/April issue on March 24th, featuring Emmy-, Tony-, and Grammy-winning icon Billy Porter on the cover. Porter recently celebrated his OUT Magazine cover at Somewhere Nowhere. Check out photos here!
Video: Watch Original RAGTIME Cast Reunite for Curtain CallVideo: Watch Original RAGTIME Cast Reunite for Curtain Call
March 28, 2023

Just last night, The Entertainment Community Fund presented a one-night-only benefit reunion concert of Ragtime at the Minskoff Theatre. Watch as Audra McDonald, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Peter Friedman, Kelli O'Hara and more take their bows at the end of the big night!
HAMILTON Will Make its Asian Premiere In Manila This SeptemberHAMILTON Will Make its Asian Premiere In Manila This September
March 28, 2023

Tony, Grammy, Olivier and Pulitzer Prize-winning Hamilton will make its Asian premiere in Manila, for a strictly limited season, at The Theatre at Solaire this September. 
Wake Up With BWW 3/28: Inside SWEENEY TODD Opening Night, Plus a Message From Rachel Brosnahan!Wake Up With BWW 3/28: Inside SWEENEY TODD Opening Night, Plus a Message From Rachel Brosnahan!
March 28, 2023

Top stories: Check out our coverage from opening night of Sweeney Todd, plus watch a video message from Rachel Brosnahan in honor of BroadwayWorld's 20th anniversary!
share