New York Theatre Barn to Live Stream Excerpts From FRANKIE! and AGENT 355 Musicals

New York Theatre Barn will host a free live stream of its New Works Series April 21st, 2020 at 7PM EDT, featuring excerpts from the new musicals Frankie! and Agent 355. The 30-minute presentation will also feature the creators of the two new musicals.

Inspired by true events, Frankie!, written by 16-year-old prodigy Elise Marra, is the story of a teen lesbian struggling with her own coming-of-age while she is forced to stand in for her mentally checked-out mother. When a mysterious illness strikes Frankie, it impels the revival of her dreams. Marra will present two songs from the show performed remotely by herself and Autumn Hurlbert (Legally Blonde, Something Rotten!).

Frankie! is being developed by AKA Studio Productions (Ashley Kate Adams, producer). A concept album of Frankie! will be released on Broadway Records in May with Autumn Hurlbert, Allie Trimm, Jason Gotay, Jason SweetTooth Williams, Delphi Borich and Tony-nominee Caitlin Kinnunen in the title role.

The Culper Spy Ring famously helped George Washington win the American Revolution, but there's one secret they never revealed; the identity of their single female member, Agent 355. Now, an all-female/TGNC punk-rock band will reveal the truth about the unknown woman that helped America's first spy ring "outwit them all." Challenging a history written by men, Agent 355 explores the loyalty, heritage, and courage of six real Revolutionary women whose stories, sacrifices, and secrets shaped the nation. The writers, Preston Max Allen (We Are the Tigers) and Jessica Kahkoska, will present two songs from the show remotely, to be performed by Allen and Monet Sabel (Barrow Street Theater's Sweeney Todd).

Agent 355 was originally developed through the generous support of the Marion International Fellowship. The show received a Developmental Residency at Musical Theatre Factory at Playwrights Horizons Downtown, a Space Jam Residency at Roundabout Theatre Company in partnership with Bucks County Playhouse, and a New Play Workshop at Chautauqua Theater Company (funded by the Roe Green Foundation).

The 30-minute presentation will be available on New York Theatre Barn's YouTube channel.

The New Works Series is produced by Jen Sandler, Sam Strum, and Joe Barros. For more information, visit New York Theatre Barn's website: www.nytheatrebarn.org.





