New York Theatre Ballet School Summer Intensive Registration Now Open

New York Theatre Ballet School has announced its Summer Intensive from June 28 - July 10, 2021. Providing world class Cecchetti training, the two-week program will be led by Artistic Director Diana Byer, NYTB Principal Dancer Amanda Treiber, plus guest faculty. All classes will follow a hybrid schedule of virtual and in-person options. For more information or to register, email admin@nytb.org. To audition, students new to New York Theatre Ballet School may send photo and video submissions. Audition requirements can be found at https://nytb.org/ballet-school-ny/summerintensive2021.

The summer intensive will observe the following three-day week schedule:

Ages 9-11 - Must have at least one full year of trainingnytb.org/ballet-school-ny/summerintensive2021

June 28 - July 10

Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday

Ages 12-16 - Must be at an intermediate level with at least four years of training

June 28 - July 10

Monday, Wednesday, Friday

A sample schedule for a day at the intensive includes:

10am-12pm: Ballet Technique/Pointe

12pm-1pm: Lunch Break

1:00-4:00pm: Alternating days of Modern and Theater Dance, plus an enrichment class of Choreography, Conditioning, or lectures with discussions.

Tuition for the Summer Intensive is $600 for two weeks. A $100 deposit is due at registration, with full payment due to June 25.

Amanda Treiber is a principal dancer at New York Theatre Ballet, where for the past twelve seasons she has been featured in masterworks by Sir Frederick Ashton, Merce Cunningham, Agnes DeMille, José Limón, Jerome Robbins, and Antony Tudor, and has originated roles in premieres by Richard Alston, Gemma Bond, Nicolo Fonte, Antonia Franceschi, and Pam Tanowitz. Additionally, Ms. Treiber has appeared with Gemma Bond Dance, David Gordon's Pick Up Performance Company, Tom Gold Dance, in FX's Pose and in Park Avenue Armory's production of De Materie. Other honors include performing in the 11th Annual Classical Ballet Gala in Managua, Nicaragua, 15th Festival Internacional de Ballet de Trujillo, as well as the ribbon cutting ceremony for Blake's Barn at Jacob's Pillow. Ms. Treiber is on faculty at the New York Theatre Ballet School and holds a Bachelor of Fine Arts from Florida State University.

DIANA BYER, FOUNDER AND ARTISTIC DIRECTOR

Diana Byer is the founder and Artistic Director of New York Theatre Ballet and New York Theatre Ballet School. She is a répétiteur for The Antony Tudor Trust, a member of the Board of Directors of the Dance Notation Bureau, an Education Ambassador for The New York Pops, on the Dance Portal Advisory Board of The Children's Museum of Manhattan, and on the Selection Committees of The Bessies and Clive Barnes Awards. She has staged the ballets of Antony Tudor for American Ballet Theatre and The Hartt School and the ballets of Agnes De Mille for the Alabama Ballet and American Ballet Theatre. She coached the principals for the Columbia Pictures film, Center Stage.

ABOUT NEW YORK THEATRE BALLET

With its ever-expanding repertory, New York Theatre Ballet's cutting-edge programming brings fresh insight to classic revivals paired with the modern sensibilities of both established and up-and-coming choreographers. Going strong for 40 years, New York Theatre Ballet's diversity in repertory explores the past while boldly taking risks on the future.