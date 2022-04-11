New York Theatre Ballet Names Steven Melendez as New Artistic Director

New York Theatre Ballet will welcome its new Artistic Director Steven Melendez and honor the legacy of company founder Diana Byer at Legacy and Future, a benefit evening celebrating NYTB on Wednesday evening, May 4, 7:00 P.M. at Florence Gould Hall in New York City.

The evening will honor the legacy of Diana Byer, founder and Artistic Director of NYTB, as she passes the torch to incoming Artistic Director Steven Melendez. Legacy and Future will be highlighted by the World Premieres of Sir Richard Alston's Bewildered set to music by Igor Stravinsky, and James Whiteside's Mamborama, set to music by Tito Puente.

"It is an incredible honor to step into the shoes of Diana Byer and lead this company which has given me my artistic life," says Melendez. "Since 1992, the training, mentoring, and nurturing I have received through NYTB has formed the person I am today. It will be my singular mission to carry on the incredible legacy that Diana has built, moving the company forward by cultivating new choreographic voices, while maintaining its roots in classical dance and its impressive library of repertory. I look forward to expanding the reach of this distinguished New York City cultural institution and deepening its connection to our community."

"I'm delighted to welcome Steven Melendez as New York Theatre Ballet's next Artistic Director," said Byer. "Steven has the requisite experience as a dancer, choreographer, teacher, and director, and possesses a winning combination of creativity, curiosity, and motivation. What makes him perfect, though, is that he has been part of NYTB since he was seven years old. He knows the company and its ethos because it is in his bones. While he will make the company his own, I know he will carry on what NYTB has already established. He is continuing the line."

Benefit co-chairs include Jessica Golden and Scott Lippstreu, Lauren Redniss and Jody Rosen, Minna Rhee and Justin Orlando, and Joanne Tucker and Adam Driver. Tickets, starting at $250, include a post-performance cocktail party. All proceeds benefit NYTB and the LIFT community service program.