New York Public Library for the Performing Arts Will Host MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Reunion in January

After opening night, Stephen Sondheim and George Furth's Merrily We Roll Along closed after just 16 performances, ending an epic era of Harold Prince/Sondheim collaborations that changed Broadway forever. It was a short run, but a beloved cult classic was born.

On Thursday, January 17 (6 pm), the New York Public Library for the Performing Arts will host How Did We Get There from Here: A Merrily We Roll Along Reunion, featuring an evening Merrily songs and stories, as original cast members reunite on the Library stage to share memories, illustrated by rarely seen photographs and archival documents from the NYPL Theatre collections.

Reserve your general admission seat here starting December 17th.

Merrily We Roll Along is a musical with a book by George Furth and lyrics and music by Stephen Sondheim. It is based on the 1934 play of the same name by George S. Kaufman and Moss Hart. The musical ran on Broadway for 52 previews and 16 performances in 1981. The original cast included: Jim Walton (Franklin Shepard), Lonny Price (Charley Kringas), Ann Morrison (Mary), Terry Finn (Gussie), Jason Alexander (Joe), Sally Klein (Beth), Geoffrey Horne (Franklin Shephard age 43), David Loud (Ted), Daisy Prince (Meg), Liz Callaway (Nightclub Waitress), Tonya Pinkins (Gwen), Abby Pogrebin (Evelyn), and Giancarlo Esposito (Valedictorian).

