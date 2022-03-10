New York Public Library for the Performing Arts Will Air Rare Interview Between Stephen Sondheim and Harold Prince

On Monday, March 21 (5:30PM), the New York Public Library for the Performing Arts, Dorothy and Lewis B. Cullman Center will continue its The Creative Process with a special Interview with Harold Prince and Stephen Sondheim.

This rare interview recorded in 1975, is presented in honor of the late Stephen Sondheim's birthday on March 22. Musical theatre giants Harold Prince and Stephen Sondheim discuss their individual careers, collaborative efforts, and the development of an idea into a finished musical production in an interview conducted by writer and critic Brendan Gill of The New Yorker. Shows discussed include Company, A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum, Leonard Bernstein's Candide, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Allegro, Do I Hear a Waltz?, and others. They also examine their current show, still in development at the time, Pacific Overtures.

Produced by the Theatre on Film and Tape (TOFT), the interview was originally recorded on June 2, 1975 at the Library for the Performing Arts. Presented here in its digital debut as part of our ongoing series, "The Creative Process," this marks the first time it is available online, outside the walls of the Library.

The program will be captioned during this webinar. A Zoom webinar link will be emailed to registrants two days before the event, and again on the day of the program.

