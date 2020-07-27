New York Philharmonic Launches PRACTICE 30, A 30-Day Practice Challenge, August 1–30
The New York Philharmonic announces Practice 30, a 30-day practice challenge taking place August 1-30, 2020.
Practice 30 aims to provide a sense of global community among musicians who have been isolated due to COVID-19. The challenge will reinforce the importance of all music-making, support better practice habits, and advocate for the importance of music education amid looming budget cuts affecting schools across the nation.
Throughout the month, the New York Philharmonic's YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram pages will present videos featuring Philharmonic musicians as well as special guest artists across a variety of musical genres offering practice tips and encouragement. The guest artists include pianist Aaron Diehl, cellist Alisa Weilerstein, and pipa player Wu Man, all of whom have appeared as soloists with the Philharmonic. Other Practice 30 ambassadors include R&B artist / composer / pianist Devonté Hynes (aka Blood Orange), drag queen and musician Thorgy Thor, violist and influencer Drew Forde (@ThatViolaKid), violinist Jennifer Koh, composer and conductor Eric Whitacre, and brass quintet Canadian Brass.
People of all ages and musical skill levels are invited to join in the challenge by sharing some or all of their practice over 30 days on social media using the hashtag #Practice30. Check out the trailer, featuring Thorgy Thor and Philharmonic musicians, here.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
-
Stage and Screen Actor Michael Mandell Has Died
BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that stage and screen actor Michael Mandell has died. His cause of death has not been confirmed....
Barbra Streisand, Kristin Chenoweth, Renee Elise Goldsberry and More Join Joe Biden Fundraising Concert
A star-studded lineup including, Barbra Streisand, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Kristin Chenoweth, John Legend, Jane Krakowski have joined the list of stag...
Alan Menken Becomes an EGOT With This Weekend's Emmy Award Win
Alan Menken is officially an EGOT thanks to his first Emmy Award win this weekend!...
HAMILTON Star Emmy Raver-Lampman to Join CENTRAL PARK in the Role of 'Molly'
It has been announced that Hamilton star Emmy Raver-Lampman will join the cast of the animated series, Central Park in the role of 'Molly. ...
VIDEO: HAMILTON Original Cast Members Phillipa Soo, Daveed Diggs, Renee Elise Goldsberry, and More Share Their Favorite Fan Moments
A new video was released on the official Hamilton social media accounts, featuring the show's original stars sharing their favorite fan moments....
Watch 10 of Our Favorite Kristin Chenoweth Performances to Celebrate Her Birthday!
It's Kristin Chenoweth's birthday! To celebrate, we're looking back at 10 past performances from her career that are some of our favorites!...