New York Philharmonic Launches PRACTICE 30, A 30-Day Practice Challenge, August 1–30

The New York Philharmonic announces Practice 30, a 30-day practice challenge taking place August 1-30, 2020.

Practice 30 aims to provide a sense of global community among musicians who have been isolated due to COVID-19. The challenge will reinforce the importance of all music-making, support better practice habits, and advocate for the importance of music education amid looming budget cuts affecting schools across the nation.

Throughout the month, the New York Philharmonic's YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram pages will present videos featuring Philharmonic musicians as well as special guest artists across a variety of musical genres offering practice tips and encouragement. The guest artists include pianist Aaron Diehl, cellist Alisa Weilerstein, and pipa player Wu Man, all of whom have appeared as soloists with the Philharmonic. Other Practice 30 ambassadors include R&B artist / composer / pianist Devonté Hynes (aka Blood Orange), drag queen and musician Thorgy Thor, violist and influencer Drew Forde (@ThatViolaKid), violinist Jennifer Koh, composer and conductor Eric Whitacre, and brass quintet Canadian Brass.

People of all ages and musical skill levels are invited to join in the challenge by sharing some or all of their practice over 30 days on social media using the hashtag #Practice30. Check out the trailer, featuring Thorgy Thor and Philharmonic musicians, here.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You