New York Philharmonic Artist-in-Residence Daniil Trifonov To Perform Allâ€“J.S. Bach Recital

Pianist Daniil Trifonov, the New York Philharmonic's 2019-20 Mary and James G. Wallach Artist-in-Residence, will perform an all-J.S. Bach recital, Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at 7:30 p.m. at Alice Tully Hall. The recital is presented by the New York Philharmonic in association with Lincoln Center's Great Performers.

The program features J.S. Bach's The Art of Fugue, preceded by transcriptions of Bach works by Brahms, Rachmaninoff, and Liszt. Mr. Trifonov's acclaimed recording Destination Rachmaninov - Departure (2018) includes the Rachmaninoff transcription featured on this recital, a performance the Financial Times called "dazzling." The pianist said about this transcription: "[Rachmaninoff] adds his own spices to the music. The Gavotte, for instance, includes his signature harmonic progressions and he also adds allusions to Russian-style melodies to his transcription." Mr. Trifonov will also perform this program in Chicago and Boston and throughout Europe.

Daniil Trifonov launched his Philharmonic residency with performances of Scriabin's Piano Concerto, led by Music Director Jaap van Zweden. He returned for a chamber performance with the New York Philharmonic String Quartet at 92nd Street Y featuring the New York Premiere of Mr. Trifonov's Quintetto concertante. In April he will join the Orchestra and Jaap van Zweden for Mozart's Piano Concerto No. 25 in New York and on the Orchestra's European tour.

The Philharmonic's relationship with Daniil Trifonov, Musical America's 2019 Artist of the Year, began with his critically acclaimed Philharmonic debut in 2012 at the age of 21. In November 2015 he was the featured soloist in Rachmaninoff: A Philharmonic Festival and subsequently joined the Philharmonic Board of Directors. He was the soloist in Music Director Jaap van Zweden's first week as Music Director, performing Ravel's Piano Concerto in G major on the Opening Gala Concert and Beethoven's Emperor Concerto in the opening subscription program. Maestro van Zweden describes collaborating with Mr. Trifonov as "an exploration of what is possible in music, making each experience a musical journey."

Tickets

This concert is sold out; additional seats may be released closer to the performance date at lincolncenter.org or (212) 721-6500.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You