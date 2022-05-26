New York Composers Circle to Present A Concert Of New Music At Manhattan's Church Of The Transfiguration

New York Composers Circle will present a Concert of New Music on Tuesday, June 14 at 7:00 PM at Church of the Transfiguration ("Little Church Around the Corner"), 1 East 29th Street in Manhattan.

In recognition of the recent loss of Raoul Pleskow (1930-2022), long time composer-member of NYCC, Craig Ketter will perform Souvenir, which the composer dedicated to him. The entire program will be presented in Pleskow's memory. More about him at https://newyorkcomposerscircle.org/composers/honorary-members/raoul-pleskow.html.

The program will also feature Cheng Jin Koh's Ecstasy (Winner of the 2019 John Eaton Memorial Competition), Christopher Kaufman's Nocturnal Phantasy for clarinet and piano, Timothy L. Miller's String Quartet No.3: "l'Ode au Vermont", Jeffrey Niederhoffer's Askew, But Not Amiss for alto saxophone solo and Carl Kanter's String Quartet 2021.

Performers will be Daniel Ketter, clarinet, Olivia Moaddel, violin, Mark Serkin, cello, Craig Ketter, piano, Anthony Izzo, alto saxophone and the Klang String Quartet.

The Miller and Kanter pieces will be World Premieres and the Kaufman and Niederhoffer pieces New York Premieres. Information about NYCC composers can be found at https://newyorkcomposerscircle.org/composers/member-directory.html.

Tickets for the June 14 concert are $20, available at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/nycc-presents-a-celebration-of-contemporary-music-masters-tickets-224121763227, or at the door. Seniors are $15 and students are free.

The concert will also be livestreamed at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCYABBmgKtxg9bLk0ly6NXuQ.

For more information, call 201-675-7096 or visit https://newyorkcomposerscircle.org/. This concert is ADA accessible. For MTA transportation information, visit http://tripplanner.mta.info/MyTrip/ui_web/customplanner/TripPlanner.aspx.

The New York Composers Circle is a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt, artistic and educational organization dedicated to new music - its creation, its performance, and the development of new audiences. Its members and supporters are composers, performers, and music lovers. Its activities include concerts of new music, monthly salons at which composers play and discuss new works and works in progress for fellow members and guests and hear talks by various members of the new-music community, an annual competition open only to nonmembers, and a program of outreach concerts to benefit the broader community and to attract new concert audiences. Much more about them at https://newyorkcomposerscircle.org/.