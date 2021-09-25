New York City Office of Nightlife Launches Mental Health Support Group For Performers, Restaurant Workers, and More

The NYC Office of Nightlife has announced a new mental health initiative for all nightlife industry professionals, including restaurant workers, performers, and more.

NYC Nightlife Support Group will take place online Mondays at 4pm EST. The group serves as a safe space for nightlife workers to come together, share their experiences, and talk about what it means to work in the industry today.

The group is led by Claudia Glaser-Mussen, who specializes in helping people with stress and anxiety, grief and bereavement, trauma, as well as work and relationship challenges.

"Psychotherapy is an enriching, challenging and exciting experience," Claudia explains. "It's a collaboration that can help you to feel more present, more deeply engaged in your relationships, and connected to creative parts of yourself long overlooked or forgotten." Her goal is to help you find the right paths toward gaining a new emotional freedom.

Claudia has also had a career as a musician, giving her a unique understanding of the issues specific to performing artists and working in the music industry. With that experience, she works with artists to help them with audition and performance anxiety.

Learn more at https://backline.care/nyc-nightlife-support-group/.