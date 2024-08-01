New York Choral Society Announces 2024-25 Season Under New Leadership

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The New York Choral Society has unveild its 2024/2025 season, aptly titled She Sings: A Season of Extraordinary Women.

This season not only highlights significant works by and about women but also celebrates a historic milestone for the organization: the appointment of Ellen PutneyMoore's as the first female Executive Director in its 65-year history. The upcoming season offers a blend of innovative collaborations and diverse repertoire, featuring powerful performances that explore themes of resilience, unity, and tradition.

On November 1, 2024, the New York Choral Society will present Voices of Light, a work by New York native Richard Einhorn, for orchestra, soloists, and chorus. This compelling piece will be paired with the legendary silent film The Passion of Joan of Arc, Chronicling the trial and torment of Joan of Arc in the hours leading up to her execution. Starring the famous Comédie Française actress Renée Falconetti, this recently restored 1928 film, originally censored by the Catholic Church, offers a unique opportunity for both film and music lovers to experience the movie on a large screen at Alice Tully Hall, in partnership with the Mannes Orchestra.

On December 14, 2024, the chorus in collaboration with the Brooklyn Chamber Orchestra, will bring the spirit of Christmas to life at St. Ann and the Holy Trinity Church in Brooklyn. A Very Merry Brooklyn, an annual performance of traditional holiday carols which has sold out in past years, offers a festive evening of joyful music and community celebration. The chorus will also collaborate with the orchestra on April 5, 2025, to present William Walton's A Shakespeare Scenario, derived from the 1949 film Henry V. This dynamic composition for a narrator, chorus, and orchestra weaves together the film's score with the play's dramatic monologues.

To close PutneyMoore's first season of leadership, the chorus will present an extraordinary program featuring J.S. Bach's Magnificat paired with This Love Between Us: Prayers for Unity— a piece by Indian-American composer and LA Master Chorale's Swan Family Artist-in-Residence, Reena Esmail. This concert, held at the NYU Skirball Center on May 10, 2025, explores the theme of unity, weaving together Indian and Western musical styles. Inspired by Bach's Magnificat, Esmail composed This Love Between Us against the backdrop of the divisive 2016 presidential election. The performance will feature local South Asian musicians, adding a rich cultural dimension to the evening.

Reflecting on this diverse and impactful season, Executive Director Ellen PutneyMoore's notes, "This season is a testament to the power of women's voices in the arts and society. It is an honor to lead the New York Choral Society at such a pivotal moment, and I look forward to the inspiring performances we have planned."

"She Sings: A Season of Extraordinary Women is not only a celebration of our new leadership but also a commitment to presenting works that resonate with contemporary audiences,” adds Music Director, David Hayes. “Each performance this season offers a fresh perspective and artistic innovation that reflects our commitment to celebrating women and embracing diverse voices.”