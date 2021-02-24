New Report Reveals NYC's Arts and Recreation Employment Down by 66 Percent

The New York Times has reported that employment in New York City's arts, entertainment and recreation sector dropped by 66 percent from December 2019 to December 2020, according to a report released today, February 24, by the New York State Comptroller's office.



The report from Thomas DiNapoli's office revealed that the sector had seen the largest drop of all the parts of the city's economy, and a full comeback would depend upon significant government assistance.

The sector "is a cornerstone of the city's ability to attract businesses, residents and visitors alike," the report said. "Yet the sector relies on audiences who gather to take part in shared experiences, and this way of life has been significantly disrupted by the pandemic."

The report revealed that in February 2020, almost 87,000 people were employed in the arts, entertainment and recreation sector there, the report said. By April, employment in the sector stood at 34,100 jobs.

"Arts and recreation face an uphill climb to recover from the damage wrought," the report stated. "The challenges facing the arts and entertainment sector require direct and impactful support from policymakers to maintain the city's extensive cultural offerings."

