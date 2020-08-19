New NY State COVID Guideline Bans Ticketed Events at Bars
The rule on the State Liquor Authority web site permits incidental music, but prohibits events such as ticketed performances and events with cover charges.
A new provision in New York State's coronavirus guidelines for small venues, including bars and restaurants, prohibits businesses from charging separately for live music.
The rule on the State Liquor Authority web site permits incidental music, but prohibits events such as ticketed performances and events with cover charges. The rule also bars venues from advertising live entertainment.
The new rule throws a wrench in the plan of many bars and restaurants that had begun scheduling live performances and other events. Many of these venues rely on the weekend music events and other programming to keep their doors open.
The State Liquor Authority reserves the right to automatically suspend the liquor license for any venue found to be advertising shows. Governor Andrew Cuomo and state officials put the guidelines in place to discourage crowds and prolonged mingling among eventgoers.
Read the full story at Syracuse.com.
