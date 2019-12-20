New Musical IT HAPPENED IN KEY WEST Will Get A Concept Recording In 2020
Producers have announced the new musical "It Happened in Key West" will get a concept recording in 2020, featuring a diverse group of Broadway and international stars.
The show has book, music and lyrics by Jill Santoriello (Broadway's "A Tale of Two Cities": Outer Critics Circle nomination for Best Musical) with book and additional lyrics by Jason Huza and book and original concept by Jeremiah James.
The recording will begin production on Feb. 8, 2020, the birth anniversary of Carl Tanzler, whose odyssey of love and loss is the stuff of legend in Key West and the basis for this musical comedy. Producers call "It Happened in Key West" "the most life-affirming show about death you will ever see."
After decades of searching for his dream girl, eccentric scientist Carl finally finds Elena, only to lose the young beauty to the fatal disease of tuberculosis. But for this scientist, the eternal optimist, death is only the beginning. Haunted by Elena's spirit and at her request, Carl rescues her decomposing body from the graveyard and takes her home, embarking on the most ambitious "fixer-upper" project in history as he tries to bring his beloved back to life.
The album is scheduled for release on July 31, 2020, the birth anniversary of real-life Elena Hoyos, the young woman who won Carl Tanzler's "undying love."
Producer Jeremiah James says, "We are thrilled to bring this stunning score to a mass audience with some of the most incredible talent assembled from around the world!"
"It Happened in Key West" had its world premiere, limited-engagement on London's West End in the summer of 2018. which starred Wade McCollum ("My Fair Lady," "Ernest Shackleton Loves Me").
For more information: www.keywestmusical.com
