New Musical FORGET ME NOT Holds Starry NYC Reading Today

A private, developmental reading of the new musical Forget Me Not will be presented today, December 8, in Manhattan.

Directed by Catie Davis (Girl Versus Corinth) with musical direction by Jacob Yates, the cast will be led by Jacob Dickey (Aladdin), Kerstin Anderson (The Sound of Music Nat'l Tour), F. Michael Haynie (Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Dogfight), Jessica Hendy (Cats), and Danny Bolero (In the Heights).

Rounding out the company is Sojourner Brown, Evan Harrington (Once, Peter and the Starcatcher), Noah Hinsdale (Finding Neverland, Fun Home), Diana Huey (The Little Mermaid), Amanda Lopez, Mike McGowan (The Book of Mormon), Dimitri Moise (The Book of Mormon), Nadia Quinn (Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson), and Trevor Bunce.

The new musical features book and lyrics by Kate Thomas and music by Joey Contreras. They were most recently O'Neill NMTC Finalists for their musical, All the Kids are Doing It.

Forget Me Not tells the story of a remote coastal town where a whale washes ashore and brings a burst of attention back to the struggling community. Unsolved murders, tender relationships, and a media frenzy lead to an explosive reveal that makes us wonder what we would do to keep from being forgotten.

What Do You Think? Tell Us In The Comments!

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Related Articles