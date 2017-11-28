New Musical A SIGN OF THE TIMES Announces Industry Presentations This December

A Sign of the Times, the new pop-fueled musical featuring songs made famous by Petula Clark and other hit-makers of the 1960s that played to a nearly sold out world premiere engagement at Goodspeed Musicals last summer, will continue its development with private industry presentations on December 14 and 15 in New York.

"It was quite an experience for A Sign of the Times to have had such a positive response during its first production at Goodspeed," said creator and producer Richard Robin. "Using feedback from the Goodspeed audience and ongoing discussions with the creative team, the December presentations will showcase a number of changes to the book and score. As options for the next production are being explored, we hope that A Sign of the Times will make its next appearance on stage in 2018.

A Sign of the Times is the story of Cindy, whose passion for making a difference in the world takes her from her small Midwestern town to New York City. The story is set against the backdrop of the events in 1965 - The Civil Rights Movement, Women's Liberation and the war in Vietnam. Unexpected friends, lovers, careers, conflicts and how these events affect their relationships are told through classic songs of the era including "Downtown," "I Know a Place," "The Boy from New York City," "The Shoop Shoop Song (It's in His Kiss)," "If I Can Dream" and many others.

The cast for the presentations of A Sign of the Times will feature Chilina Kennedy (Beautiful - The Carole King Musical) as Cindy, Ryan Silverman (The Phantom of the Opera) as Brian, Van Hughes (Spring Awakening) as Dennis, Drew Seeley (Jersey Boys) as Matt, Crystal Lucas-Perry (Lincoln Center's Bull in a China Shop) as Tanya and an ensemble including Lauren Boyd (Hamilton), Brad Bradley (Billy Elliot), Lauren Nicole Chapman (Kinky Boots), Melessie Clark (Goodspeed's A Sign of the Times), Natalie Charle Ellis (School of Rock), Mylinda Hull (Dirty Rotten Scoundrels), Jeremy Gaston (Motown the Musical tour), Jeremiah Ginn (A Chorus Line tour), Lindsay Moore (The Wedding Singer tour), Kevin Santos (In the Heights), Nathan Scherich (Jersey Boys) and Amos Wolff (Chicago).







With a story conceived and created by Richard Robin and featuring an original book by Emmy Award-winning writer and performer Bruce Vilanch ("The Academy Awards," "Hollywood Squares," Broadway's Hairspray), A Sign of the Times is directed by Gabriel Barre (Amazing Grace) with choreography by JoAnn M. Hunter (School of Rock). Music supervision is by Joseph Church (The Lion King, Tommy), music direction by Rick Fox (Jesus Christ Superstar) and casting by Tara Rubin Casting.

www.ASignoftheTimes.com





Related Articles