New Jason Robert Brown Musical FAREWELL MY CONCUBINE Will Hold Open Call For Upcoming Staged Reading

An open call will be held for an upcoming staged reading of Farewell My Concubine, the new musical with music and lyrics by Jason Robert Brown. The reading will be held February 3rd - 8th and February 11th.

The musical also features a book by Kenneth Lin, and is directed Moisés Kaufman. It is based on the 1993 film of the same name.

Farewell My Concubine is a 1993 Chinese drama film directed by Chen Kaige. The film explores the effect of China's political turmoil during the mid-20th century on the lives of individuals, families, and groups. In this case, the affected are two male stars in a Beijing opera troupe and the woman who comes between them. The film is an adaptation of the novel by Lilian Lee, who is also one of the film's screenplay writers.

The open call will be held in New York City at Pearl Studios (500 8th Ave - 4th Floor) on Thursday, January 9th, 2020. Sign-in begins at 11:00am and ends at 1:00pm. Auditions commence at 12:00pm.

The production is seeking Asian and/or Asian American actors for the following roles:

BOYS

LITTLE BEAN (Douzi) - Unbroken voice, high, very strong singer. Should be able to play a range from prepubescent to mid teens. Later in life he will be the Dan - the man who plays women- in Chinese Opera.

LITTLE STONE - Partially broken voice, tenor range, also very strong singer- the masculine yang to Little Bean's yin.

LAIZI - Unbroken voice, high

MALE ENSEMBLE 1 - Teens broken voice

MALE ENSEMBLE 2 - Teens strong singer of any voice type

WOMEN

YANHONG Little Bean/Dieyi's mother - 20's- lyric soprano, a prostitute who finds a better life for her son by putting him in training at the opera.- lyric soprano,

CHRYSANTHEMUM -20's -Very versatile voice, belting and soprano. The object of Xiaolou's desire, she is the most sought after courtesan in all of Beijing. But, she's also a smart worldly survivor in a world that is coming apart at the seams.

MADAME BLOSSOM - 40's - 50's - Madame at a brothel - good comedian and singer

FEMALE ENSEMBLE 1 - Soprano, legit

FEMALE ENSEMBLE 2 - Mezzo-soprano

FEMALE ENSEMBLE 3- Strong singer

MEN

DIEYI - 20's - 30's - Very strong high tenor with strong falsetto, perhaps countertenor. Little Bean as a young adult in his early 20s. Can be catty, but also carries the weight of someone who has trained for a lifetime and mastered a difficult art. He is steadfast in his devotion to his craft and his stage partner - with whom he has fallen in love.

XIAOLOU -20'-30's - Strong high baritone in the Rodgers and Hammerstein mold Little Stone as a young adult in his early to mid 20s. He has also spent a lifetime in training, but unlike Dieyi who is still working and going deeper into his role, Xiaolou, a man of adult appetites, is seeking satisfaction in the world beyond the theater.

MASTER GUAN -50's - Strong singer. The exacting teacher at a ragtag Peking Opera school. A master of the craft who is still waiting for a big break.

LAIZI - 20s'- The Rebel - strong high baritone/tenor. Carries the training he received as a young opera singer in his body, but that is tempered by the life he's spent on the streets as a young revolutionary. Has raised a child while fighting for the future of China. Knows that he will not survive long enough to see his son become a man.

YUAN SHIQING - Tenor - 30's -A handsome, wealthy aristocrat. He is an opera fan, and Dieyi is the culmination of his lifetime of searching for perfection in the art.

GENERAL AOKI - Good baritone - 50's - the head of the occupying Japanese forces in Japan. Believes that opera can unite the Chinese and the Japanese.

MALE ENSEMBLE 3 - 20's/30's - good singer to play various roles

What to Bring:

Picture and Resume if you have one

An ID

Prepare a short musical theatre song to sing. You must provide your own sheet music. An accompanist will be provided.

For questions, email tararubincasting.info@gmail.com.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You