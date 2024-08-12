New Dance Alliance Reveals 2024-25 Black Artists Space to Create Resident Artists

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



New Dance Alliance has revealed the selected artists for its 2024-25 Black Artists Space to Create residency program.



The 2024-25 artists-in-residence are Maria Bauman, Javon “Ja’Moon” Jones, and Nubian Néné. Each artist will receive a one-week residency with unlimited access to a dance studio and full living space at Arts on Site R&R in Kerhonkson, NY, as well as a $2,000 stipend. The residency is designed as both a retreat and a space to create without the pressure of developing a new project. Additionally, artists have access to complimentary studio space at New Dance Alliance’s loft in Tribeca throughout the season, and are invited to show work at NDA’s annual Performance Mix Festival.



Founded in 2020, BASC was envisioned by former NDA advisory board member Angie Pittman “as a way to value and amplify the tremendous work that Black artists have historically done and are doing to shape our nation’s imagination, language, and humanity.”



New Dance Alliance is committed to continually assessing its role in amplifying, uplifting, and supporting artists of color across its programmatic platforms. As a predominately white-led organization, NDA hopes to learn and continue to push the boundaries of what it means to create a more equitable dance field. NDA’s hope as an organization is to not only grow this program, but also to create a community of artists to whom it is continually able to offer support.



Artists are selected by an invited curatorial committee of previous BASC artists and New York-based artists. The committee is modeled after Movement Research’s Artists of Color Council. NDA’s motivation in gathering this committee is to transfer organizational and curatorial power to artists of color, and work toward cultivating a more transparent and accessible organization for all artists. This year’s committee selected artists who demonstrate a rigorous commitment to conversation in dance and performance within the communities they are rooted in, in addition to dedication and longevity in practice, performance, and community building.



The 2024-25 BASC curatorial committee: j. bouey, Kyle Marshall, Babou Sanneh, and Jelani Taylor.

