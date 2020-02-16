New Bob Marley Musical GET UP, STAND UP is Headed to the West End in 2021
A new Bob Marley musical is headed to London's West End in 2021!
"Get Up, Stand Up! The Bob Marley Story," a musical about the life and work of Marley, will begin previews on Feb. 6, 2021, at the Lyric Theatre, according to The New York Times.
Playing the title role will be Arinzé Kene. The book is by Lee Hall (Billy Elliot) and Dominic Cooke is directing. The show will feature music by Bob Marley.
Suzette Newman serves as lead producer. Newman formerly worked at Island Records, the label that Marley was signed to. Chris Blackwell, founder of Island Records, will also produce the musical.
In 2017, the musical, then titled One Love: The Bob Marley Musical played at the Birmingham Repertory Theater in Britain. Earlier versions focused on two years of Marley's life, from 1976 to 1978, when he fled to London after an attempt to kill him, and the peace concert he held in Kingston, Jamaica.
However, this new iteration takes a different approach.
"This is much more an all-around window into his life," Newman said. "It's not chronological. It's told in a different way."
She also confirmed that this is not a jukebox musical.
"It's a deep story where you get to know him a bit more and his struggle and his inner conflicts."
The musical received the blessing of Marley's estate, which was confirmed in a statement from his daughter, Cedella Marley, who said, "As a family we feel that our father would be proud to know that his legacy is a source of creative inspiration and continues to bring people together."
Read more on The New York Times.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Screen and stage actor Lynn Cohen has passed away.... (read more)
Quiz: Which SIX Queen Are You?
We're celebrating the first preview of SIX by giving you the chance to see which of the show's iconic queens you are with some fun personality questio... (read more)
Protestors Respond To New WEST SIDE STORY Statement On Amar Ramasar Controversy
Since principal casting was announced for the Ivo van Hove-directed Broadway revival of West Side Story was announced last July, there have been publi... (read more)
Carrie Hope Fletcher Will Lead Andrew Lloyd Webber's New Production of CINDERELLA in the West End
Carrie Hope Fletcher will play Cinderella in Andrew Lloyd Webber's highly anticipated new production at the Gillian Lynne Theatre, with performances c... (read more)
Cameron Adams, Kaleigh Cronin and More Join MRS. DOUBTFIRE; Complete Casting Announced
Mrs. Doubtfire, the new musical produced by multi-Tony Award winner Kevin McCollum (Avenue Q, Rent, In The Heights, Something Rotten!), based on Twent... (read more)
Breaking: Lindsay Pearce and Sam Gravitte Will Be WICKED's New Elphaba & Fiyero
The Broadway blockbuster WICKED will welcome new cast members to the Gershwin Theatre this month. Beginning Tuesday, February 25, Lindsay Pearce will ... (read more)