New Bob Marley Musical GET UP, STAND UP is Headed to the West End in 2021

Arinzé Kene

A new Bob Marley musical is headed to London's West End in 2021!

"Get Up, Stand Up! The Bob Marley Story," a musical about the life and work of Marley, will begin previews on Feb. 6, 2021, at the Lyric Theatre, according to The New York Times.

Playing the title role will be Arinzé Kene. The book is by Lee Hall (Billy Elliot) and Dominic Cooke is directing. The show will feature music by Bob Marley.

Suzette Newman serves as lead producer. Newman formerly worked at Island Records, the label that Marley was signed to. Chris Blackwell, founder of Island Records, will also produce the musical.

In 2017, the musical, then titled One Love: The Bob Marley Musical played at the Birmingham Repertory Theater in Britain. Earlier versions focused on two years of Marley's life, from 1976 to 1978, when he fled to London after an attempt to kill him, and the peace concert he held in Kingston, Jamaica.

However, this new iteration takes a different approach.

"This is much more an all-around window into his life," Newman said. "It's not chronological. It's told in a different way."

She also confirmed that this is not a jukebox musical.

"It's a deep story where you get to know him a bit more and his struggle and his inner conflicts."

The musical received the blessing of Marley's estate, which was confirmed in a statement from his daughter, Cedella Marley, who said, "As a family we feel that our father would be proud to know that his legacy is a source of creative inspiration and continues to bring people together."

