Neil Simon's BAREFOOT IN THE PARK Comes to Sharon Theatre

Rex Smith (Broadway: The Pirates of Penzance, Grand Hotel, The Scarlett Pimpernel) stars as Victor Velasco in Neil Simon's classic hit comedy Barefoot In The Park at the historic Sharon Playhouse in Connecticut from July 27 through August 12.

The cast also includes Susan Cella (Broadway: The Graduate, Me & My Girl, Evita) as Mrs. Banks, Craig Bellwood as Paul Bratter, Rebecca Tucker as Corie Bratter, John Champion as The Telephone Man and Marc Boissey and Rocco Luongo alternating as The Delivery Man.

The creative team is: Clayton Phillips (Director), Randall Parsons (Set Design), Jamie Roderick (Lighing Design), Jeremy Oleksa (Sound Design) and Kurt Alger (Costume/Wig Design)

In addition to Barefoot In The Park, the mainstage summer season concludes Always...Patsy Cline starring Little House On The Prairie's Nellie Olsen, Alison Arngrim as Louise Seger and Broadway's Carter Calvert as Patsy Cline (August 17-September 2)

Sharon Playhouse is a not-for-profit theater nestled in the beautiful foothills of the Berkshires that uses a unique blend of professional designers, directors, musicians, Equity actors, non-Equity actors, and dedicated community performers and volunteers. For more information about the theater and the season of shows, visit www.SharonPlayhouse.org.

Rex Smith (Victor Velasco) www.rexsmith.com is an international platinum recording artist and a veteran of stage and screen, with notable Broadway starring roles in "The Pirates of Penzance" where Rex received the Theater World Award, "Grease", "Grand Hotel", "Sunset Boulevard", "The Scarlet Pimpernel", "Annie Get Your Gun", "Kiss Me Kate", "Heathers The Musical", Neil Simon's "Plaza Suite" and "Barefoot In The Park", and Disney's re-imagined "Beauty And The Beast". Television and feature film starring roles include "Street Hawk", "As The World Turns", "Solid Gold", features in "Once In A Lifetime", "Passion To Kill", "Ballerina And The Blues", "Daredevil", "The Sentinel", "JAG", "Baywatch", "Caroline In The City", "Just Cause", "Pope Dreams", "Cats Dancing On Jupiter". Concert venues include NYC's 54 Below, RrazzRoom, Araneta Coliseum, The Hard Rock Cafe, The Big-E State Fair, the "Original Idols", Jim Brickman's Love Tour. Featured in Oprah's "Where Are They Now", Rex is also touring his one-man show "Rex Smith: Confessions Of A Teen Idol". www.facebook.com/RealRexSmith ; Most recently, Rex starred in Disney's Beauty And The Beast on the Disney cruise line. twitter@RealRexSmith.

Susan Cella (Mrs. Banks) BROADWAY: The Graduate, Crazy He Calls Me, Me and My Girl (opposite Robert Lindsay and Jim Dale), Evita, On the Twentieth Century and Allegro and Lady in the Dark for Encores! NATIONAL TOURS: Fiddler on the Roof (opposite Topol, Theo Bikel and Harvey Fierstein), Hairspray, 42nd Street, La Cage aux Folles, Me and My Girl (opposite Tim Curry) and Can-Can. OFF BROADWAY: Babylon Line (at Lincoln Center), Hello Muddah, Hello Fadduh, Jacques Brel... and Cut Throat. REGIONAL: Gypsy, It Shoulda Been You, On the Town, Veronica's Room, Funny Girl, Vanya Sonia Masha and Spike, Man of La Mancha, Other Desert Cities, White Christmas, Anything Goes, Mary Poppins, Witness for the Prosecution, Noises Off, Gaslight, Bye Bye birdie, Hollywood/Ukraine, Thoroughly Modern Millie, Mame, Sideman, Company, Time and Again and Jake's Women. FILM AND TV; Madam Secretary, Elementary, Person of Interest, Law and Order (2 episodes), The Sopranos, Hi Honey I'm Home (series regular), All my Children, Tavern on Jane, The Astronaut's Wife, Follies in Concert and A Sondheim Celebration for PBS.







Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You