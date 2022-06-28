Nationwide Competition Launches to Give High Schools the Rights to FROZEN

Educational Theatre Association, Disney Theatrical Group, and Music Theatre International announce The United States of Frozen: Love Is an Open Door, a groundbreaking new theatre competition for high schools across the country. Through an online application process, one high school in every U.S. state and territory will win exclusive rights to present Disney's Frozen: The Broadway Musical in their state, resulting in 50+ high school productions of the beloved stage musical across the country in the coming school year.

This sweeping contest seeks to promote inclusion and outreach in high school theatre programs through the theme "Love Is an Open Door." Applicants will be asked to demonstrate how they will use their production of Frozen to strengthen their school community, provide outreach to underserved groups, and support inclusive and diverse theatre programs.

EdTA will select one winning school in every U.S. state and territory to receive a prize package including the rights to produce up to 3 performances of Frozen; a free digital script, score, and orchestrations; a free video license, and more. Applications are open now until August 1, 2022, and winning schools will present their productions of Frozen between September 2022 and January 2024.

The contest was officially unveiled at the International Thespian Festival Closing Ceremony on June 24. To the excitement of the Thespian audience in attendance, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series creator Tim Federle and cast members Julia Lester and Dara Reneé appeared via video to make the surprise announcement. The third season of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, which prominently features the stage version of Frozen, premieres on Disney+ on July 27.

Allison Dolan, Chief Content Officer of EdTA said, "EdTA is thrilled to partner with Disney and MTI on this far-reaching opportunity for 50+ versions of Frozen to be produced in the coming school year in high schools. We're eager to see the unique approach we're sure many schools will bring to life in this story of love and acceptance."

"After mounting first-class productions of Frozen on Broadway, in the West End, on tour throughout North America, and in Japan, Germany and Australia, I am thrilled that the wonderful story of Frozen will soon be told on high school stages throughout the U.S.," said David R. Scott, Director of Theatrical Licensing, Disney Theatrical Group. "The show's message of love and acceptance will be celebrated through the diverse array of talented students bringing the beloved characters of Arendelle to life while supporting their peers and local community."

John Prignano, MTI's Chief Operating Officer & Director of Education and Development remarked, "We are thrilled to collaborate with our friends and partners at EdTA and Disney Theatrical Group. This initiative brings one of Disney's most beloved shows to schools across the country, and we cannot wait to see the magic unfold on their stages. We look forward to being inspired by their schools' talents and creativity."

The 50+ winning productions will mark the first-ever school productions of Frozen anywhere in the world. Based on the hit 2013 animated feature film, Disney's stage adaptation of Frozen opened on Broadway in March 2018. The film's co-director and screenwriter Jennifer Lee wrote the musical's book, and songwriting team Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez penned brand-new music for the stage. The Broadway production of Frozen is currently on tour in North America. In 2019, Disney released Frozen JR. (a 60-minute adaptation for middle school-aged performers) and Frozen KIDS (a 30-minute adaptation for elementary school-aged performers), which continue to thrill and delight students in grades K-9 around the world. The full-length version of Frozen is not available for wider licensing at this time, making The United States of Frozen a truly momentous celebration of this timeless story.

The United States of Frozen is open to any high school in the U.S., including U.S. territories, and all eligible schools are encouraged to apply. Full eligibility rules and the application can be found at www.schooltheatre.org/frozen.

How to Apply

Winners will be chosen via an online application process. Interested schools will be asked to demonstrate how their production will use the theme "Love Is an Open Door" as an opportunity to strengthen their school community, provide outreach to underserved groups, and support inclusive and diverse theatre programs.

Application Deadline: August 1, 2022

Prize Package includes:

Rights to produce three (3) free performances of Frozen*

Schools may present additional performances with paid royalties.

Capacity limit of 500 audience members per performance. For greater than 500 per performance, royalties will apply.

Additional grants may be available for under-resourced schools.

Free digital script, score, and 21-piece orchestration (Performance Accompaniment Tracks will not be provided)

Free logo pack

Free video license

Who Should Apply

Schools will be evaluated based on merit and need. Please note that all eligible schools are encouraged to apply, regardless of their financial resources. We're looking for schools committed to the discipline of musical theatre, capable of mounting their own production of Frozen, and interested in promoting outreach in their communities.

Eligibility

Applicants must be a high school (grades 9-12) in a U.S. state or territory. Public, private, charter, magnet, and arts schools are all eligible.

Each winning school's production of Frozen must be performed between September 2022 and January 2024.

Schools must be able to perform their production of Frozen with live musicians.

Winning schools will be required to:

Be chartered as a Thespian Troupe with the International Thespian Society no later than October 1, 2022.

Participate in periodic virtual production meetings with EdTA, Disney, and MTI.

Provide photos and videos of their production to EdTA, Disney, and MTI.

Complete photo/video releases for all participants who wish to be included in marketing and national press, including performers, directors, designers, and any other individuals involved in the production.

Provide information for a national directory of high schools participating in "The United States of Frozen."

Learn more about the competition at https://schooltheatre.org/frozen/.