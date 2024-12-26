National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene To Present SOUL TO SOUL Concert At Stephen Wise Free Synagogue

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene and the Stephen Wise Free Synagogue are joining forces to present the acclaimed cross-cultural concert “Soul to Soul” in a special augmented production commemorating the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday at the Stephen Wise Free Synagogue, 30 West 68th Street, on Sunday January 19 at 7pm. (2025 marks the 30th anniversary of the MLK Jr. holiday.)

Created by the composer and conductor Zalmen Mlotek, and inspired by the historic partnership between the African-American and Jewish communities during the Civil Rights Era of the 1950s and 60s, “Soul to Soul” explores the intersections between Yiddish and African-American musical folk traditions. It stars the singer/songwriter and trumpeter Magda Fishman; the actress and singer-songwriter Lisa Fishman; opera and Broadway's Elmore James, and the noted opera soloist and musical theater performer Sam McKelton. These four highly gifted vocalists perform a unique and demanding repertoire blending Yiddish folk and klezmer classics with black spirituals, gospel and jazz.

The 2025 edition of “Soul to Soul” is especially poignant as it will be performed in the very synagogue where Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. delivered his speech, "The Future of Integration" in 1957, just weeks before the Little Rock 9 would begin attending Little Rock Central High School.

The occasion will feature a children's choir assembled from the Stephen Wise Free Synagogue, Harlem's IMPACT Repertory Theatre and the Abraham Joshua Heschel School. The songs, some of which were touchstones of the Civil Rights movement, are accompanied by historic and artistic imagery as well as video selections from historic speeches, marches and commentary from those who took part in the Civil Rights movement with Dr. King.

“The commonalities between the black and Jewish folk traditions are extremely illuminating,” says Mlotek. “But what is most compelling of all is to recognize how these musical commonalities reflect a deep kinship through our traditions of overcoming persecution and celebrating life through spiritual music. In these times of resurgent anti-Semitism, racism, xenophobia and other forms of bigotry, we need the unifying power of Soul to Soul more than ever.”

Featured in the program is the prominent social activist and Freedom Rider Peter A. Geffen, who worked for King's Southern Christian Leadership Conference in the summers of ‘65 and ‘66. Geffen is a founder of Abraham Joshua Heschel School and The KIVUNIM Institute. Also appearing will be Bronx Congressman Ritchie Torres (a longtime community leader) who will honor the audience with welcoming remarks; Stephen Wise's senior rabbi Ammiel Hirsch, and Cantor Daniel Singer.

The four-piece klezmer-jazz band led by Mlotek (on piano), includes the noted instrumentalists Matt Temkin on drums, Michael Winograd on reeds, and Brian Glassman on bass. (All songs in Yiddish are accompanied by English translation supertitles. The narration and visuals are written and curated by Motl Didner. Peter A. Geffen and Nancy Stern-Scholem serve as script consultants.)

"Music has an extraordinary ability to unite us, transcending boundaries and bringing people together in shared understanding and joy," says Cantor Daniel Singer. "This event is not only a celebration of African-American and Jewish musical traditions but also a testament to the enduring connections between our communities."

Tickets are $36 for individuals and $72 for families (2 adults plus children). To purchase tickets and for more informantion, please visit www.nytf.org

To preview the concert, click HERE