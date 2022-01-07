Nathan Lane, Donna Murphy & Mandy Patinkin to Talk Sondheim on This Weekend's ON STAGE

The late Stephen Sondheim is the focus of this weekend's episode of Spectrum News NY1's "On Stage." Host Frank DiLella previews the acclaimed new Broadway revival of Sondheim's "Company" with star Katrina Lenk and director Marianne Elliott, and goes behind-the-scenes at the new hit off-Broadway production of Sondheim musical "Assassins" at Classic Stage Company.

In addition, former Sondheim collaborators including Nathan Lane, Donna Murphy, Mandy Patinkin and more reminisce about what it was like working with the musical theater legend.

