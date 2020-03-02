Nancy Opel and Nicole Vanessa Ortiz to Lead SISTER ACT at Paper Mill Playhouse

Paper Mill Playhouse has announced the cast and creative team for Sister Act with music by Alan Menken, lyrics by Glenn Slater, book by Cheri Steinkellner and Bill Steinkellner, and additional book material by Douglas Carter Beane, based on the Touchstone Pictures Motion Picture Sister Act written by Joseph Howard. Sister Act begins performances Wednesday, April 1, 2020 and will continue through Sunday, April 26, 2020 at Paper Mill Playhouse (22 Brookside Drive, Millburn, NJ). Opening Night is Sunday evening, April 5, 2020 at 7:00pm.

The cast will feature Tony nominee Nancy Opel as Mother Superior, Nicole Vanessa Ortiz as Deloris, Jarran Muse as Curtis, Lael Van Keuren as Sister Mary Robert, Christian Dante White as Eddie, Blake Hammond as Monsignor, Anthony Alfaro as Pablo, Diane J. Findlay as Sister Mary Lazarus, Kara Mikula as Sister Mary Patrick, Ryan Gregory Thurman as TJ, and Jacob Keith Watson as Joey.

Rounding out the cast are Michael Andreaus, Jared Bradshaw, Rachelle Rose Clark, Madeleine Doherty, Denzel Edmondson, Dion Simmons Grier, Ashley Masula, Stephanie Miller, Alaina Mills, Chandler Reeves, Michael Schimmele, Alyson Snyder, Anne Fraser Thomas, Ariana Valdes, Zuri Washington, Christian Dante White and Kristen Beth Williams.

Based on the 1992 hit film, Sister Act is a feel-good musical comedy smash that sizzles with powerful music, spectacular dancing, and a story brimming with heart. The madcap plot is set in motion when disco diva Deloris Van Cartier witnesses a murder and must go into hiding in a convent-where she clashes, hilariously, with cloistered life. Deloris inspires the sisters with her soulful style, but the church choir's newfound fame attracts the attention of the bad guys. Featuring original music by Tony and eight-time Oscar winner Alan Menken (Newsies, Beauty and the Beast, Little Shop of Horrors), the musical was nominated for five Tony Awards, including Best Musical.

Direction by Jerry Zaks is being restaged by Steven Beckler with choreography by Anthony Van Laast being restaged by Janet Rothermel, and music direction by Christopher Babbage. The production team includes original scenic design by Klara Zieglerova, scenic coordination and associate design by Nancy Thun, original costume design by Lez Brotherston, costume coordination and additional design by Leon Dobkowski, lighting design by Charlie Morrison, sound design by Matt Kraus, and hair & wig design by Kaitlyn Adams. The Production Stage Manager is Daniel Everett. Casting is by Binder Casting.

Sister Act will be performed at Paper Mill Playhouse eight times a week, Wednesday through Sunday. Performance schedule April 1 - 5: Wednesday at 7:30pm, Thursday at 1:30pm and 7:30pm, Friday at 7:30pm, Saturday at 1:30pm and 7:00pm and Sunday at 1:30pm and 7:00pm. Performance schedule April 8 - 26: Wednesdays at 7:00pm, Thursdays at 1:30pm and 7:00pm, Fridays at 7:00pm, Saturdays at 1:30pm and 7:00pm and Sunday at 1:30pm and 7:00pm. Tickets start at $32 and may be purchased by calling 973.376.4343, at the Paper Mill Playhouse Box Office at 22 Brookside Drive in Millburn, or online at www.PaperMill.org. All major credit cards accepted. Groups of 10 or more may receive up to a 40% discount on tickets and should call 973.315.1680. Students may order $20 rush tickets over the phone or in person at the Paper Mill Playhouse Box Office on the day of the performance.

ACCESSIBILITY PERFORMANCES FOR SISTER ACT

Paper Mill Playhouse, a leader in accessibility, will offer audio-described performances for Sister Act on Saturday, April 25, at 1:30pm and Sunday, April 26, at 1:30pm. Prior to these performances at noon, the theater will offer free sensory seminars. Sensory seminars offer an opportunity for patrons with vision loss to hear a live, in-depth description of the production elements of the show and hands-on interaction with key sets, props, and costumes. There will be a sign-interpreted and open-captioned performance on Sunday, April 26, at 7:00pm.

FREE AUDIENCE ENRICHMENT ACTIVITIES FOR SISTER ACT

CONVERSATION CLUB: Join us Thursday evenings, April 2, 9, 16, and 23, one hour before curtain for an informal, informative gathering. You'll learn more about the performance you're about to see.

THE DIRECTOR'S VIEWPOINT: One hour before curtain on Wednesday, April 1, a pre-show discussion with the show's production director in the Renee Foosaner Art Gallery.

Q&A WITH THE CAST: After the matinee on Saturday, April 25, stick around for a lively Q&A with cast members directly following the performance.





