Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company Will Present EMBODIED INK as Part of the DEMO2024 Closing Performance Night

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company will showcase Embodied Ink at the DEMO2024 Closing Performance Night on June 20, 2024 from 5-9 pm at WSA, 161 Water Street, NYC, 4th Floor. Complimentary refreshments will be provided. For more information, the full roster of artists, and to register, visit https://lu.ma/g8acjbdx.

Embodied Ink - MYStudio with Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company is a multimedia dance performance, which transcends the presentation form of Chinese Calligraphy, immerses its viewer in a multisensory environment with a poetic experience. The performance translates stroke motion into body movements, further into real-time calligraphic visuals and sounds with motion capture technology. Drawing inspiration from art history research on the three schools of Chinese calligraphy, Seal Script (zhuanshu), Standard Script (kaishu), and Cursive Script (caoshu), it reconceives the physical media in terms of virtual potentialities, fixed forms in terms of forces and moving particles. The virtual field of the body reveals the imperceptible movement and philosophical ideas underlying cultural heritage.

Artists: Anna Borou Yu, Jiajian Min, Ying Shi, Greta Campo, Siyu Wang, Zezheng Li

Special thanks to NEW INC, New Museum of Contemporary Art, EY Metaverse Lab, ONX Studio, Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company, Andy Chiang, Harald Haraldsson, Tiange Zhou, Zeyu Wang

Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company led by Nai-Ni Chen, a visionary in Asian American dance, emphasizes the immigrant experience through multicultural performances. Founded in the early 1990s, the company's diverse repertory bridges Asian and American arts, collaborating with musicians like the Ahn Trio and artists such as Myung Hee Cho. Their global presence includes performances in Mexico, Canada, Russia, and China, supported by esteemed institutions and foundations. Recent works like "A Quest for Freedom," developed with the Ahn Trio, exemplify the Company's commitment to innovative, cross-cultural productions.

As an experimental design group in Boston, MYStudio integrates humanity, art, performance and technology. Founded by Anna Borou Yu and Jiajian Min, MYStudio creates and curates multimedia artworks in the forms of performance, installation, exhibition, film, VRAR, digital publication, and immersive theater. They reflect on the concept of body and space throughout history in different cultures, craft embodied exhibition and cognitive performance in extended reality, and translate cultural heritage into contemporary interpretation with cutting edge technology. Their works have been featured at Venice Biennale, Arte Laguna Prize, Ars Electronica Art Gallery, ACM SIGGRAPH Asia, IRCAM FORUM, IEEE AIART Workshop, etc. Anna and Jiajian have also worked as Fellow and Project Leads at Harvard FAS CAMLab, taught design studios at Tsinghua University, Central Academy of Fine Arts and China Academy of Art, and lectured at Harvard University, Yale University, RISD, NYU, UCSD, etc.