NYC's Winter Film Festival Opens Submissions For 13th Annual Celebration Of Indie Film

Winter Film Festival is calling for entries for its 13th Annual celebration of independent film, to be held February 19-23 2025 in New York City.

Filmmakers from around the world will travel to NYC to attend the Festival's thoughtfully curated film screenings , fascinating discussion panels and professional development workshops and glittering parties at venues throughout NYC. The Festival will conclude with an awards ceremony to be held on February 23, 2025 at NYC's premiere nightclub.

The Festival features creative fresh voices from emerging filmmakers worldwide in all genres and lengths - feature length and shorts, narrative fiction, dramas, comedies, documentaries, animation, horror, web series and music videos.

Filmmakers are invited to submit their latest work via FilmFreeway HERE.

Outstanding work will be awarded for each category, along with Best Director, Best Student Film and Best NYC Film. Over $50,000 in cash, prizes & distribution opportunities will be awarded. Winter Film Festival is an IMDB-qualifying festival.

Winter Film Festival Is New York City. Like the city itself, the organization showcases the eclectic diversity and excitement of the independent arts world. Winter Film Festival's mission is to promote diversity, bridge the opportunity divide and provide a platform for under-represented artists and a variety of genres, viewpoints and approaches - only by seeing others' stories can we understand each other and only via an open door can the underrepresented artist enter the room.

WFA2025 Milestone Dates:

September 6 2024: Early Bird Submissions Deadline

October 18 2024: Regular Submissions Deadline

November 8 2024: Late Submissions Deadline

January 8 2025: Entrants to be notified of final decisions

February 19 2025: Festival Opening Night Celebration

February 20-22 2025: Screenings, Director Q&A, Discussion Panels & Networking Parties

February 23 2025: Gala Red Carpet & Awards Ceremony

For the 2024 Festival, 80 films from 23 countries were selected for screening, half made by women, half made by people of color and 26 first-time directors. Visit the 2024 Festival Press Page for details.

About Winter Film Festival

Winter Film Festival is an all-volunteer women and minority-run organization as part of Winter Film Awards Inc, a 501(c)3 organization founded in 2011 to celebrate emerging talent in local and international filmmaking.

Winter Film Festival programs are supported, in part, by public funds from the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the City Council and are made possible by the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the Office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature. Promotional support provided by the NYC Mayor's Office of Media & Entertainment.

For more information about Winter Film Festival, visit WinterFilmFest.org