NYC Gay Men's Chorus Will Perform as Part of the 75th Annual Tony Awards

The New York City Gay Men's Chorus (NYCGMC) is overjoyed to announce an upcoming performance at Radio City Music Hall in celebration of The 75th Annual Tony Awards. The performance will appear as part of "The Tony Awards: Act One," on Paramount+ starting at 7:00 PM ET/PT.

During "The Tony Awards: Act One" (co-hosted by Darren Criss and Julianne Hough) the NYC Gay Men's Chorus will take the stage to perform a song in celebration of the fantastic artistry of Broadway's past season. The Tony Awards: Act One will live stream on demand on Paramount+ from 7:00 to 8:00 PM EST.

"It is with great pride that the NYCGMC is collaborating with the Tony Awards. As a staple of New York City's performing arts scene, the Tony Awards celebrates the best of Broadway and the best of the LGBTQ+ community. We could not be more thrilled to be part of this - particularly during Pride month." - John D Carrion, Executive Director, New York City Gay Men's Chorus

Emmy Award-winners Darren Criss and Julianne Hough will co-host The Tony Awards: Act One, one hour of exclusive content streaming live only on Paramount+, beginning Sunday, June 12 (7:00-8:00 PM, ET/4:00-5:00 PM, PT), prior to the live broadcast of the Tony Awards on CBS. Criss and Hough will kick off the evening celebrating the 2022 Tony Awards, bestowing multiple honors and introducing special performances throughout the exciting hour of programming.

Immediately following, Academy Award winner and Tony nominee Ariana DeBose will host The 75th Annual Tony Awards, airing live coast-to-coast (8:00-11:00 PM, LIVE ET/5:00-8:00 PM, LIVE PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming live and on demand on Paramount+.

The 75th Tonys celebration will recognize all the award categories and honor the incredible artistry of the 2021-2022 season. The Tony Awards, which honor theater professionals for distinguished achievement on Broadway, is presented by the Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing and has been broadcast on CBS since 1978.

In addition to the Tony Awards performance, NYCGMC can be seen throughout NYC during the whole of Pride month:

Performing the National Anthem and more for the Cyclones Pride Night on Thursday, June 9th at Maimonides Park, 1904 Surf Ave in Brooklyn

Saturday June 11th as part of Brooklyn Pride, 5th Ave between Union & 9th Street in Brooklyn

NYCGMC will then bring their queer, musical joy to StuyTown Pride on Thursday, June 16, entrance at 449 E. 14th St, NYC

The Chorus will then sing in the groundbreaking ceremony for the new expansion and renovation of the historic Stonewall Inn on Friday, June 24 at 53 Christopher Street

As part of Pride in Times Square, NYCGMC will perform again on Friday, June 24th

Last, but certainly not least, the Chorus will perform once again on Sunday, June 26th as part of the New York City Pride March

For more information on the New York City Gay Men Chorus, visit www.nycgmc.org.