NY Comedy Festival Features 'An Inconvenient Talk Show' at Caveat NYC

An Inconvenient Talk Show is coming to the New York Comedy Festival!

This month's show features comedy headliner Emmy Blotnick (Comedy Central) and special climate expert Miriam Nielsen (Hot Mess on PBS).

Featuring:

Nicole Conlan (The Late Show with Stephen Colbert)

Jordan Doll (Fight Island Podcast)

Asher Perlman (The Late Show with Stephen Colbert)

Tristan Griffin (JFL)

Kami Dimitrova (UCB)

Mamadou N'Diaye (Mic, Comedy Central)

Mark Vigeant (Internet Explorers)

Tuesday, November 5th

Caveat (21A Clinton)

Doors: 6:30pm, Show: 7:00pm

$10 adv / $12 door

Ticket Link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/an-inconvenient-talk-show-tickets-56050548700?aff=erelexpmlt

Everyone's favorite former vice president and environmental crusader is now a late night comedy talk show host, and he's taking no prisoners in this riotous breakdown of the current state of climate change. An Inconvenient Talk Show brings together New York's hottest comedians (Comedy Central, SNL, UCB, etc) and the world's hottest climate experts (NASA, VICE, NYU, Smithsonian, etc) to tackle the globe's hottest problem.





