NEWSIES Will Open in London's West End in 2022

London, get ready to Seize The Day! Newsies is headed to the West End in 2022.

No information has been released at this time regarding dates, theatre, or casting, but a website has been created for the forthcoming production at https://newsiesthemusical.co.uk/. Click the link to sign up for email alerts and be the first to find out when you can catch the show!

Also, stay tuned to the official Twitter account for the production, @newsies_UK!

Set in turn-of-the century New York City, Newsies is the rousing tale of Jack Kelly, a charismatic newsboy and leader of a band of teenaged "newsies." When titans of publishing raise distribution prices at the newsboys' expense, Jack rallies newsies from across the city to strike against the unfair conditions and fight for what's right!

Based on the 1992 motion picture and inspired by a true story, Newsies features a Tony Award-winning score by Alan Menken (Little Shop of Horrors, Sister Act) and Jack Feldman and a book by Tony Award winner Harvey Fierstein (Kinky Boots). Featuring the now classic songs "Carrying the Banner," "Seize the Day," and "Santa Fe," Newsies is packed with non-stop thrills and a timeless message, perfect for the whole family and every audience.