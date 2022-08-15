Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
NEVER HAVE I EVER Star Maitreyi Ramakrishnan Reveals Her Musical Dream Role is Veronica Sawyer in HEATHERS

NEVER HAVE I EVER Star Maitreyi Ramakrishnan Reveals Her Musical Dream Role is Veronica Sawyer in HEATHERS

"All throughout high school, in the morning, I would wake up and play the opening song, ‘Beautiful.’", she revealed.

Aug. 15, 2022  

Never Have I Ever star Maitreyi Ramakrishnan has revealed that her dream musical theatre role is Veronica Sawyer in Heathers: the Musical!

Vulture chatted with Ramakrishnan at the premiere of the third season of the Netflix series Never Have I Ever last week. When asked about her dream musical role, Ramakrishnan replied, "Oh, I've thought about this! Heathers: The Musical, Veronica Sawyer."

She went on to reveal, "All throughout high school, in the morning, I would wake up and play the opening song, 'Beautiful.' That was really angsty of me."

Read the original story on Vulture.



Related Stories

More Hot Stories For You


JAG Productions Announces 2022/2023 Season
August 15, 2022

JAG Productions, a Vermont and New York City-based company serving as an artistic sanctuary for Black creatives in the American theatre, announced its 2022/2023 line-up this week.
HISTORY OF HOUSE Comes to Edinburgh This Month
August 15, 2022

Ministry of Sound/ARIA-nominated DJ Groove Terminator teams up with 3 x Grammy Award winners Soweto Gospel Choir for History of House an exhilarating journey through the history of dance music for two nights only at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe.  
GableStage Presents FADE By Tanya Saracho This Month
August 15, 2022

GableStage presents the witty dramatic comedy FADE by Tanya Saracho, a story about friendship, opportunity, assumptions, ambition, culture and betrayal. Directed by award-winning Miami-based actor, director and writer Teo Castellanos, FADE runs August 19, 2022– September 18, 2022 and it is available for streaming from August 24 to September 18.
THE MYSTERY OF EDWIN DROOD is Now Playing at Theatre Tallahasssee
August 15, 2022

A hilarious musical whodunit! The audience chooses the murderer in this rollicking adaptation of Charles Dickens’ unfinished novel. Written by Rupert Holmes (Curtains, Escape (The Pina Colada Song)), the show was the first Broadway musical with multiple endings (determined by audience vote). The musical won five Tony Awards out of eleven nominations, including Best Musical. 
Baiba Skride Brings PRELUDE to Theater St.Gallen Next Month
August 15, 2022

She plays with world-class orchestras and is one of our long-awaited soloists: In the first Tonhalle concert of the season, the Latvian violinist Baiba Skride interprets the light-flooded violin concerto by Jean Sibelius, one of the great, immensely popular solo concertos for violin.