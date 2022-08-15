NEVER HAVE I EVER Star Maitreyi Ramakrishnan Reveals Her Musical Dream Role is Veronica Sawyer in HEATHERS

Never Have I Ever star Maitreyi Ramakrishnan has revealed that her dream musical theatre role is Veronica Sawyer in Heathers: the Musical!

Vulture chatted with Ramakrishnan at the premiere of the third season of the Netflix series Never Have I Ever last week. When asked about her dream musical role, Ramakrishnan replied, "Oh, I've thought about this! Heathers: The Musical, Veronica Sawyer."

She went on to reveal, "All throughout high school, in the morning, I would wake up and play the opening song, 'Beautiful.' That was really angsty of me."

Read the original story on Vulture.