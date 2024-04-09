NEVER FADE AWAY To Screen At The Queens World Film Festival

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



April 23rd, 2023, marks a significant homecoming for Donna Weng Friedman as her award-winning documentary short film, "Never Fade Away," graces the screens of Kaufman Astoria Studios Zukor Theater at 9:30 pm. The film is part of the esteemed Queens World Film Festival, a stone's throw from the life and experiences that inspired this moving short film.

"Never Fade Away," a testament to the human spirit and resilience, has garnered an impressive 39 laurels from film festivals worldwide. Its journey includes screenings in theaters across the globe, yet this particular festival holds a unique place in Weng Friedman's heart. The film is a deeply personal project for Weng Friedman, who wrote, directed, and produced it. "Never Fade Away" is the true story of a young Chinese immigrant who fled his homeland during the Japanese Invasion in the 1940s. With nothing but his dreams, he embarks on a journey to America, where a radio and a waltz transform his life.

Weng Friedman shares an emotional connection with the story, "This is my father's story, and in many ways, it is mine as well. My dad met my mom at a mahjong party in Queens, they got married in Queens, I was born in Queens, grew up with my brother in Queens, and that special waltz was danced in Queens."

The nomination for Best Short Documentary at the Queens World Film Festival is not just an accolade for Weng Friedman-; it's a celebration. "This is a celebration of an incredible journey- and I like to think of it as our coming home party" Weng Friedman expresses, encapsulating the personal and professional significance of this event.

Told through narration, music and dance, Never Fade Away shines a light on the healing power of music as well as the power of the immigrant experience. Featuring history-making dancer Chun Wai Chan and the exquisite ballerina Xiaoxiao Cao, their stunning pas de deux choreographed by Ariel Grossman at the end will take your breath away.

"Never Fade Away" will be part of the Queens World Film Festival's thematic block, "Over the Fence: 7 stories about getting to where you must go."

For tickets: https://queensworldfilmfestival.org/films/never-fade-away/

For more info about Never Fade Away: https://www.donnawengfriedman.com/neverfadeaway

https://www.donnawengfriedman.com/