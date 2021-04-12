NEAT, Written and Performed by Charlayne Woodard, is Up Next in MTC's Curtain Call Series

Manhattan Theatre Club will present NEAT as the next offering in MTC's virtual Curtain Call series. Originally produced at MTC in 1997, NEAT is written and performed by Tony Award nominee Charlayne Woodard and will feature original music by acclaimed Rolling Stones bassist Darryl Jones. The production will stream on demand from Thursday, April 15 through Sunday, April 25.

Charlayne Woodard returns to MTC to perform her magical, compelling, and inspiring portrait of a young woman's coming of age, and her realization that some of life's most difficult times can also be the most fulfilling.

As this magnificent storyteller spins her own real-life remembrances of her disabled aunt, Neat, we find ourselves on an excursion from entrenched prejudice in the South to racial violence in the North, with side trips to teenage fashions, hairdos and pop music, family relations, friendship and religion.

Tickets to NEAT are free and can be reserved at www.manhattantheatreclub.com/events/mtc-curtain-call-series

MTC celebrates beloved past productions in the monthly Curtain Call series, which has previously featured Richard Greenberg's Three Days of Rain and Richard Wesley's The Past is the Past. The Curtain Call series is closed captioned.

While physical stages remain dark across America, Manhattan Theatre Club invites audiences to gather virtually as a community and find connection, inspiration, and entertainment through a series of virtual theatrical experiences from the comfort of their homes. Up-to-date information about all MTC Virtual Stage initiatives can always be found at www.manhattantheatreclub.com/virtual.