NBC Launching 'The SNL50 Experience' in New York City

Live from New York, it’s “The SNL50 Experience.” In anticipation of the 50th anniversary of “Saturday Night Live,” NBC is launching an immersive, Studio-8H-inspired experience to give fans the chance to feel what it’s like to host the iconic comedy series.

For half a century of Saturday nights, audiences have tuned in and imagined what it’s like to step into the host’s shoes for an episode. Now they will finally have the chance to peel back the curtain with “The SNL50 Experience.” From the thrill of hearing your name announced as you burst through the stage doors to rolling your chair up to the Weekend Update desk, every attendee will experience both the on-camera magic and off-camera rush of SNL; with surprises and callbacks around every corner that celebrate 50 years of famed sketches and the signature spontaneous nature that’s defined the series since 1975.

The multi-day experience will run from Thursday, January 30th to Sunday, February 2nd, 2025 in New York City at Rockefeller Center. Free and open to the public (ages 18 and up), reservations will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis beginning Tuesday, January 14th, 2025 at 12 noon ET here.

The SNL50 Experience will take place just ahead of SNL’s highly anticipated three-hour primetime broadcast, “SNL50: The Anniversary Special,” airing live on NBC and Peacock on Sunday, February 16, 2025.

ABOUT SNL

NBC's Emmy Award-winning late-night comedy showcase "Saturday Night Live" continues its 50th season of laughs, surprises and standout performances. "SNL" is the most Emmy-winning show in history and holds 101 Emmy wins (including awards for its specials and short form series). "SNL" has been honored twice (1990 and 2009) with the prestigious George Foster Peabody Award and was inducted into the Broadcasting Hall of Fame. Since its inception in 1975, "SNL" has launched the careers of many of the brightest comedy performers of their generation.

"SNL" makes headlines with topical humor reflecting politics and current events, features an array of characters with a perspective on pop culture that remains unparalleled and offers sharp political commentary through its signature Weekend Update segment. A variety show that is truly one of a kind, "SNL" also attracts the biggest stars of music to its stage for innovative viral performances. “Saturday Night Live” is produced in association with Broadway Video. The creator and executive producer is Lorne Michaels.