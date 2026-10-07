NAVIDAD Will Tour NYC with Calpulli Mexican Dance Company

Calpulli Mexican Dance Company will bring Navidad to New York City this December, with performances at Flushing Town Hall and El Museo del Barrio.

The holiday production shares traditions from Mexico and the United States through dance and live music, featuring 10 dancers, a core group of musicians and guest student dancers from across the tri-state area.

Originally premiered in 2018, Navidad was co-written by Calpulli co-founders Alberto Lopez Herrera and Juan Castaño, with music by Music Director George Saenz. The production draws from Mexican traditions including La Virgen de Guadalupe, Las Posadas, La Rama and the Fandango, alongside Christmas carols, holiday jazz and elements inspired by The Nutcracker.

Through folklórico and contemporary dance, Navidad explores the experience of growing up between cultures and the ways families create their own traditions. Audiences are invited to participate in a sing-along with live music recreating the songs of a posada, and the performance concludes with performers breaking a piñata on stage.

Navidad will be presented at Flushing Town Hall on Friday, December 11 at 10:30 a.m. for school students and Saturday, December 12 at 2:15 p.m. for an all-ages family performance.

The production will then play El Museo del Barrio on Sunday, December 13 at 3 p.m. for an all-ages family performance, followed by school performances on Tuesday, December 15 at 10 a.m. and 11:45 a.m.

Founded in 2003, Calpulli Mexican Dance Company celebrates Mexican heritage through dance and live music, presenting traditional folk works and original productions inspired by the immigrant experience.

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