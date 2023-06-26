NAMI-NYC Presents YOU ARE NOT ALONE: An Uplifting Show About Depression

The event is set for July 6.

By: Jun. 26, 2023

Click Here unites improvisers and artists that battle depression and mental illness in their day-to-day lives. Improvisers create scenes inspired by stories, poetry, and essays written about personal experiences and show that sometimes laughter really is the best medicine.

Hosted by Aaron Gold and Michael Serpe, You Are Not Alone hopes to spread awareness and correct misconceptions about depression, all while providing an entertaining, fun, and safe space. Proceeds benefit NAMI-NYC free mental health programs and the performers living with mental health challenges.

Sï»¿torytellers: Christine Stoddard and Tanisha Malcolm

Mï»¿usic: BS

Iï»¿mprovisers: Shaun Farrugia, Aaron Gold, Ivy Hong, Michael Serpe, Catherine Montesi, ï»¿Adam Payne, Ro Rovito, & Justina Sparling





