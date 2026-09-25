NAI-NI CHEN DANCE COMPANY to Perform at American Dance Guild 70th Festival
The opening night will feature a tribute to choreographer Nai-Ni Chen and works by multiple choreographers at Ailey Citigroup Theater.
Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company will be part of the American Dance Guild’s 70th Anniversary Festival at Ailey Citigroup Theater, 405 West 55th Street, New York, NY 10019, on October 22, 2026, at 7:30pm.
The opening night of the four-day Festival, Thursday, October 22 at 7:30pm, will feature a tribute to choreographer Nai-Ni Chen, whose work was deeply rooted in both Chinese and American dance traditions. The evening will also include works by Mireille Nina Buisson, Beth Jucovy/Dance Visions NY, Lola Rose Jenkins, Dances We Dance/Performing Ensemble, Ishmael Konney, The Bang Group, West Devaney and the Murray Louis Foundation. The evening will be followed by a reception at 9:30pm.
This October, four days of performances will feature 28 festival artists and companies, special guest companies, award recipients, and tributes honoring four luminaries of dance.
Awardees
Pat Catterson (Lifetime Achievement)
Sally Sommer (Excellence in Journalism/ Dance Historian/ Writer)
Guest Companies
Ballet Tech, LaGuardia Performing Arts School/Dance Department, Limón2,
Murray Louis Foundation and Graham 2
Tributes
Paul Sanasardo, Carla Maxwell, Nai Ni Chen, Janet Collins
Choreographers presenting work
Arthur Avilés Typical Theatre, The Bang Group, Mireille Nina Buisson Atelier, H.T. Chen & Dancers, Alex Christie, Janet Collins, Dancefusion, Dances We Dance Performing Ensemble, Alan Danielson, West Devaney, Douglas Dunn + Dancers, EMERGE125, Ara Fitzgerald, Catherine Gallant/ Dances by Isadora, Lola Rose Jenkins, Claude CJ Johnson, Beth Jucovy/ Dance Visions NY, Ishmael Konney, Julia Kopelson, Anabella Lenzu/DanceDrama, Lifedance/Gloria McLean & Dancers, Jessica DiMauro Marks/DiMauro Dance, Moving Spirits, Nefelaba Dance Theater, Jody Oberfelder Projects, Racoco Productions, Renversons Dance, Sokolow Theatre/Dance Ensemble
Since 1956, the American Dance Guild has brought together generations of dancers, choreographers, educators, and audiences while supporting the growth and preservation of modern dance. As they celebrate their 70th Anniversary, they continue that tradition by honoring the artists who shaped the field and creating space for the voices carrying it forward.
For more than three decades, Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company has captivated audiences across the United States and around the world, performing at renowned venues including Lincoln Center, The Joyce Theater, Jacob's Pillow, and the New Jersey Performing Arts Center. Their work bridges cultures and generations, inviting audiences to engage with stories that are both deeply personal and universally relevant.
In addition to its acclaimed performances, the company is nationally recognized for its commitment to arts education and community engagement. Through school residencies, workshops, and collaborative projects, Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company inspires creativity, fosters cross-cultural understanding, and demonstrates the power of the arts to connect people across backgrounds and experiences. This special engagement promises an unforgettable celebration of movement, music, and storytelling.
Key pieces include Lion in the City, a collaboration bridging traditional Chinese movement and Hip-Hop; the graceful Peacock Dance from the Dai ethnic group; and Movable Figures, an exploration of body shape inspired by shadow puppetry. Other featured works like Way of Fire, Raindrop, and the Flowing River Under the Moonlight duet explore elemental themes and natural beauty. The program culminates in Festival, a high-energy finale celebrating community and heritage. Through these pieces, the company continues its mission to enrich the human experience by increasing the visibility of the immigrant journey, bringing forth powerful dialogues on identity, resilience, and cross-cultural unity.
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