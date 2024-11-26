Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Though Finneas O’Connell has won two Oscars for his contributions to music in film, the musician has his sights set on another creative medium.

“I would love to go be in theater,” O’Connell recently revealed in an interview with Nylon. The artist recently worked with Broadway alum Stephanie Hsu on the new Peacock Laid and loved picking her brain about theater on set. Some of his favorite playwrights include Arthur Miller and Branden Jacobs-Jenkins.

“I’m interested in people’s relationships with each other,” he said in the interview. “I’m interested in small stories about a family or a romantic relationship or a relationship over the course of many years. When I think of my favorite pieces of film and theater and art, it’s not necessarily about a war or a spaceship or something like that. It’s just people.”

Read more at NYLON.

Finneas O’Connell, who goes by the moniker FINNEAS, is an award-winning singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, producer and composer. He has achieved success for his work with his sister Billie Eilish, including ten GRAMMY® Awards, headline sets at Coachella and Glastonbury, two Academy® and Golden Globe® Awards both in the category of “Best Original Song” for “No Time To Die” from No Time To Die and “What Was I Made For?” for Barbie. As a performer, he appeared on television in small roles as a teen, and will next be seen in the Peacock series Laid.

Photo credit: Pat Martin