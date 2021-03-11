Musical Podcast IN STRANGE WOODS Cast Album Released

The original cast album of In Strange Woods, the critically acclaimed docu-musical fiction podcast by Atypical Artists, one of The New York Times "Best Winter Podcasts", and #1 on Apple's fiction podcast chart during the show's rollout, is now available wherever you stream your music.

The album includes 15 tracks from the hit musical, offering a different listening experience than the podcast, highlighting the broad stylistic range from folk, pop/rock, musical theatre, and jazz.

Some of the vocal talents listeners will hear on the album from the original podcast musical cast are Lily Mae Harrington (Sing It!, All Rise, The Glee Project), Brett Ryback (Murder For Two), Tony Award nominee Patrick Page (Hadestown, Spring Awakening, Spider-Man Turn Off the Dark), Tony Award winner Beth Leavel (The Prom, The Drowsy Chaperon, Young Frankenstein), Donna Lynne Champlin (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, Another Period, Submissions Only), Michaela Watkins (SNL, Casual, Trophy Wife), Larry Bates (Big Little Lies, Cherish the Day, Jitney), and Briggon Snow (The Bright Sessions, The College Tapes, The Big Loop).

For additional information, visit www.atypicalartists.co.