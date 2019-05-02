Musical Film YELLOW ROSE Starring Lea Salonga & Eva Noblezada Set For Opening Night Of LAAPFF

According to Deadline, Diane Paragas' new musical film YELLOW ROSE is set for opening night of Los Angeles Asian Pacific Film Festival (LAAPFF). The film stars Tony winner Lea Salonga and Tony nominee Eva Noblezada. The festival is set to run in LA from May 2-10 in Los Angeles. The cast also includes acclaimed country music artist Dale Watson (Friday Night Lights), Liam Booth (Ghosts Never Sleep), Gustavo Gomez (Walking Dead, ANIMAL KINGDOM), Libby Villari (Boyhood) , and Princess Punzalan (Mulawin, Mula sa Puso).

In a statement shared by Deadline, Paragas says, ""I am so humbled that our film has been chosen for this honor. Yellow Rose has taken over 15 years to make and it couldn't come at a more important time when anti-immigrant sentiment is at an all-time high. This is a story for everyone facing challenges in finding their voice, their dreams and, more importantly, their home."

Yellow Rose tells the story of a 17-year old Filipino American girl from Texas who secretly dreams of becoming a country music star of old. When her mom is arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement, she runs away and is forced to embark on a journey to forge her own path or face deportation with her mother back to the Philippines. The film features original music composed and performed by the cast and director.

Read more about the news from Deadline here!





