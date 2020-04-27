Music Of The Americas Announces Virtual Programming for This Week

i??Check out the lineup of this week's Music of the Americas virtual programming:

Monday, April 27



En Casa: Sofía Rei

Argentine singer Sofía Rei mixes folk music with contemporary technology. For her En Casa submission, she sent a version of Piero's hit from the 1980s, "Soy pan, soy paz, soy más".

Tuesday, April 28



En Casa: Felipe Lara

Felipe Lara, a composer of richly textured contemporary pieces, has been featured in Music of the Americas several times. For his En Casa submission, he sent bossa nova from his home studio in New Jersey. Stay tuned for "Danca da solidão."

Wednesday, April 29



En Casa: Lucía Pulido

Lucía Pulido performed at the first Music of the Americas Valentine's concert in 2015. For her En Casa submission, the Colombian songstress submitted "Dile a tus ojos", by Guty Cárdenas, the tragically short-lived star of the trova yucateca.



Thursday, April 30



En Casa: João Luiz

Now a veteran of the En Casa series, João Luiz submitted another one of Alexandre Tansman's compositions, the Preludio to his Cavatina, a suite-like piece he composed in 1951.

Thursday, April 30



Recuerdos: Momenta Quartet

Led by Canadian violist Stephanie Griffin, the Momenta Quartet has appeared on the Music of the Americas stage almost every year since 2010.



In celebration, this Recuerdos installation features videos of some of their best, including Schoenberg's Ode to Napoleon in Spanish with Cuban Telmary doing the reciter part (and Chris Oldfather on piano), and a piece from the baroque Spanish treatise El melopeo y maestro, which they performed in a concert with our vocal ensemble last December.

Friday, May 1



En Casa: Pauchi Sasaki

Pauchi Sasaki is not only a composer and instrument inventor, but also an accomplished violinist. Stay tuned for K'uku, her Americas Society commission, which will premiere on June 21 as part of the online Make Music New York 2020. In the meantime, fresh out from quarantine in her native Lima, she submitted a piece for En Casa this week.

More digital content from Music of the Americas:

Watch "Las artes escénicas en América Latina frente a la crisis del coronavirus", a panel with administrators from cultural organizations across the Americas discussing their role and actions during the COVID-19 pandemic.





