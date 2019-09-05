Music Group Afro-Semitic Experience To Perform First Manhattan Selichot Service In Over A Decade

Acclaimed multicultural musical group The Afro-Semitic Experience will give its first Selichot performance in Manhattan in more than a decade on Saturday, Sept. 21, at Stephen Wise Free Synagogue.



The Afro-Semitic Experience merges gospel and Jewish liturgical melodies played by Jewish and African-American musicians. The group seeks to redefine the jazz concert, and its music is an intricate tapestry of spiritual, world-beat, funk, jazz, cantorial, gospel, salsa, and swing.



"This year, we wanted to do something really special as we kick off the new year," says Stephen Wise's cantor, Daniel Singer. "The Afro-Semitic Experience offers a refreshing and deeply spiritual take on the sacred staples of the High Holy Days."



"Music, especially sacred music, is not static," says bass player David Chevan. "We don't do this in an ironic manner, but rather out of respect and joy."



Stephen Wise's Selichot services are free and open to the public. The evening will begin at 8 p.m. with Havdallah, study, reflection, and a small reception. Services, which include The Afro-Semitic Experience's performance, start at 10 p.m.



The Afro-Semitic Experience's music has been heard across the United States. It has performed at festivals, in churches, synagogues, colleges, and wherever people come together to share their love and respect for community. To learn more about the group, please visit afrosemiticexperience.net.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You