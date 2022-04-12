Music For Autism Announces Candace Chien As 2022 Spotlight Artist

Music for Autism has announced our 2022 Spotlight Artist, Candace Marie Chien! The spotlight Artist distinction is Music for Autism's recognition of not just exceptional musicianship but also dedicated service to autistic individuals and their families.

"Music for Autism's message resonates with me as a performer, teacher, and human who lives on the spectrum," says Candace, who connected with Music for Autism in 2019.

Candace Marie Chien is a graduate of The Juilliard School and performs regularly with chamber groups Alighieri Duo, a violin piano duo, and piano trio Trio Portinari. Her chamber music performances have taken her all over the east coast of the US, Canada, and Sweden, and has performed with members of the New York Philharmonic and Sydney Symphony.

"Music for Autism, thank you for honoring me as your Spotlight Artist of 2022," says Candace. "And more importantly, thank you for giving me the opportunity to touch the hearts of the neurodivergent community using the language of music. I look forward to many more concerts, hugs, and good cheer!"

Candace reflects on the impact that music had on her childhood, and how those early experiences inform her approach as a performer: "I listened to CDs featuring Chopin's works constantly on repeat, and thought to myself, 'if recordings could make me feel my strongest feelings, I cannot wait to become an artist who could make audiences feel that way.' If I could communicate the unspoken to others, I would never feel alone, or misunderstood, because the music would say it all for me."

"This news is just a fantastic ray of hope in this new year!! Candace's artistry and humanity are extraordinary," says Robert Accordino, US Founder and Chair of the Board of Music for Autism. "We are so lucky, as an organization, to have benefitted and to continue to benefit hugely from them in supporting the families we serve."

Ryan Gardner, Artist Coordinator for Music for Autism, adds, "We absolutely treasure working with Candance Chien. Not only does she perform so brilliantly, but she is an incredible advocate and supporter of Music for Autism. She is incredibly deserving of this honor."

Learn more about our past Spotlight Artists and join us in welcoming Candace to this incredible group of performers! For more information about upcoming concerts, please view our Concert Calendar.