Music Artist Amsi to Host THE PINK PARTY Benefit Concert for Planned Parenthood of Greater New York

Music artist Amsi will be hosting "The Pink Party" benefiting Planned Parenthood of Greater New York (PPGNY).

Presented by INDISTRY Media, The Pink Party is back for a second year at Starr Bar in Brooklyn on Friday, October 8th with performances by New York City-based music artist Amsi and featured artist Goldilocks. A vocal virtuoso and social activist, Amsi lends her powerful single, "Stronger Together," which she wrote in the spirit of advocacy for women's rights and social justice and performed at the 2017 Women's March in New York City. Four years later, the songstress released a moving visual for "Stronger Together" encouraging fans to vote in the 2020 elections.

"I feel like this song is fitting for the cause. When a community comes together to do good, there is power. I hope the song continues to move people, as it was intended," says Amsi. In the same vein to raise awareness for Planned Parenthood's mission, The Pink Party will kick off a month-long campaign for women's health in the month of October in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Pregnancy & Infant Loss Awareness Month, and International Day of the Girl.

Concert goers can visit found.ee/pinkparty21 to purchase their Pink Party Tickets. All net proceeds will be donated to Planned Parenthood of Greater New York. The event is 21+ and attendees must follow COVID protocols outlined on the Eventbrite link.