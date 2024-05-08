Museum of Arts and Design Will Host BARBIE: A CULTURAL ICON Exhibit

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



This fall, the Museum of Arts and Design (MAD) will present Barbie®: A Cultural Icon, in collaboration with Illusion Projects and Mattel, Inc., a leading global toy and family entertainment company and owner of one of the most iconic brand portfolios in the world. The major exhibition first debuted in 2021, welcoming thousands of visitors in both Phoenix and Las Vegas. Barbie®: A Cultural Icon marks its exclusive East Coast engagement at MAD, celebrating the 65th Anniversary of Barbie.

On view from October 19–March 16, 2025, the exhibition charts the 65-year history of Barbie and the doll’s global impact on fashion and popular culture through an expansive display of more than 250 vintage dolls, life-size fashion designs, advertisements and other ephemera, exclusive video interviews with the doll’s designers, and narrative sections that highlight the style trends, careers, and identities that Barbie has embodied and popularized over the decades.

“We are tickled ‘pink’ to welcome Barbie to the MAD this fall,” said Tim Rodgers, Nanette L. Laitman Director, Museum of Arts and Design. “The Museum has long been interested in the cultural impact of art and design in all spheres, including pop culture. More than simply a toy for make-believe and role play, Barbie has responded to and reflected nearly every significant social advancement over the last six decades.”

Inspired by the brand’s influence on culture, visitors to the exhibition will trace Barbie’s evolution from a child’s toy to a global icon across six distinct sections. The opening section relays the Barbie origin story and presents all 22 original ensemble outfits, while subsequent areas consider the influence of the Space Age; the creation of Christie, the first Black doll; the arrival of Ken; and the creation of the Barbie Dreamhouse™.

Visitors will also see Barbie in the iconic fashions of the 1970s, including Groovy Style, beachwear, and disco-themed designs, while sections on the 1980s and 1990s present a selection of diverse Barbie dolls representing a range of ethnicities, body types, and careers, including a feature on the first Black Barbie. The exhibition culminates in the 2000s, spotlighting the continued diversification of characters within the Barbie universe and connecting them to contemporary fashion trends, perspectives, and identities.

The exhibition, drawn from the private collection of David Porcello and Mattel, also features more than 50 historical objects and five unique photo opportunities, including a life-size Barbie Mirror-Pink Corvette with which visitors can interact. The exhibit will also showcase the Barbie Signature 65th Blue Sapphire Anniversary Fashion Dolls, paying homage to the iconic history and legacy of Barbie.

“We’re delighted to announce the opening of Barbie: A Cultural Iconat Museum of Arts and Design as we celebrate the 65th Anniversary of Barbie,” said Julie Freeland, Vice President of Global Location Based Entertainment, Mattel. “Barbie is a brand that has evolved through generations, and we can't wait for fans of all ages to take a journey through time with us in New York City.”

The exhibition at MAD will be augmented with related special events, a series of public programs, and a selection of official merchandise on sale at The Store at MAD. For updates and information, visit madmuseum.org and subscribe to the Museum’s monthly newsletter.