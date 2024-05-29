John Benjamin Hickey to Lead Amazon MGM Pilot BAND

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



According to Deadline, Tony Award-winning actor John Benjamin Hickey will be starring in a pilot for a new series from Amazon MGM Studios called Band. The series comes from real-life couple Daniel and Ben Barnz who previously helmed the Max series Genera+ion.

Band will follow a group of passionate teens navigating the chaos of adolescence while trying to find a sense of belonging in their school's marching band.

Hickey will lead the ensemble as the fearless band leader Colee, alongside Chanté Adams, as his right-hand Zadie. In addition to her film and TV roles, Adams previously appeared in the 2021 Broadway production of the play Skeleton Crew.

Other cast members include Miguel Ángel Garcia as the star player Axel, Lynley Eilers as Sasha, his fiercely loyal best friend, Alex Fitzalan as newcomer Simon, and Henry Hunter Hall as the heartthrob drummer Evan.

John Benjamin Hickey was recently nominated for a Tony Award for his performance in The Inheritance. John won the 2011 Tony Award for Best Featured Actor in a Play and a Drama Desk Award for his performance in The Normal Heart. His other credits include Mary Stuart, The Crucible, Cabaret, and Love! Valour! Compassion! for which he won an Obie Award. He made his Broadway directorial debut with Plaza Suite.