Museum Of Broadway Will Open in New York City In 2020

A Museum of Broadway will launch in Times Square in 2020! The pop-up museum's unique exhibits will create rich, immersive, visual experiences that take fans on a journey from the birth of Broadway through present day - and everything in between. Visitors will be treated to a one-of-a-kind Broadway experience perfect for all ages.

The pop-up will focus on three main components: the expansion and evolution of the theatre district from lower Manhattan to Times Square; the making of a Broadway show, spotlighting the multitude of behind-the-scenes roles that bring Broadway plays and musicals to life every night; and the "game-changers" - the landmark musicals through the decades that continually challenged and re-defined the very idea of what a Broadway show could be.

"We are excited to welcome the new Museum of Broadway to Times Square in 2020. No visit to New York City is complete without seeing a Broadway show, and now with this new pop-up museum, visitors can further immerse themselves in the history and legacy of one of our City's most iconic draws," said NYC & Company president and CEO Fred Dixon.

"If New York is the cultural capital of the world, then Broadway is its heart and soul-drawing nearly 15 million people a year to shows they have dreamed about seeing, and inspiring others to make a go of the Broadway dream themselves," said State Senator Brad Hoylman who represents New York's 27th District, which covers much of the heart of Manhattan, including Times Square. "The new Museum of Broadway will give tourists and residents alike the opportunity to experience so much of what Broadway has to offer and pay homage to a quintessentially New York institution. I'm thrilled to be a part of this effort and look forward to visiting the museum with my family when it opens."

The Museum will be presented by three time Tony-nominated producer, Julie Boardman, of Untitled Theatricals and Boardman Productions and President of Rubik Marketing, Diane Nicoletti.

"We look forward to crafting an interactive exhibition for people of all ages to engage with Broadway's history, get an inside look at how a show is created, and celebrate the community of artists whose work has transformed Broadway and shaped its legacy over the last 100 years," Boardman explained.

To learn more about the Museum of Broadway please visit www.themuseumofbroadway.com and @museumbroadway on social.

More information about the Museum of Broadway will be announced soon including location and individual and group ticketing information.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You