Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Moye, Mason & Attaway Lead Broadway Lineup for New Year's Eve Bash at Tony's DiNapoli

Moye, Mason & Attaway Lead Broadway Lineup for New Year's Eve Bash at Tony's DiNapoli

Moye has served as the host of these star-studded New Year's Eve festivities since 2009.

Dec. 31, 2022  

Broadway veterans James Moye (Dear Evan Hansen), Ginna Claire Mason (Wicked) and Major Attaway (Aladdin) will team with an all-star lineup of Broadway performers from Aladdin, Wicked, Rent, Million Dollar Quartet and Rock of Ages tonight at the annual New Year's Eve extravaganza at Tony's Di Napoli at Times Square.

"We're back in full force this year," Moye said. "It's the ultimate Times Square party, and there's no better New Year's Eve tradition than to celebrate with friends and family at Tony's."

Moye has served as the host of these star-studded New Year's Eve festivities since 2009. It was a huge success through December 2019 before taking a two-year hiatus during the pandemic. Moye had little trouble recruiting colleagues this year as they look to reprise popular songs on the most celebrated evening in New York.

"It's so great to be back," Moye said. "Broadway is on the rise again, and so are these special events. New Yorkers love them. We love them. As performers, there's something so special and indescribable about the energy on New Year's Eve at Times Square."

Other Broadway names slated to perform at Tony's Di Napoli on New Year's Eve include Korie Lee Blossey (Aladdin), Chipper Stanley Cooke (Rent), Lexis Danca (Million Dollar Quartet), Michael Minarik (Rock of Ages) and Mary Kate Morrissey (Wicked).

The band will be led by Nat Zegree (Million Dollar Quartet), along with Joe Choroszewski, Steve Milhouse, and Lou Garrett.

"This lineup of Broadway performers and musicians is absolutely amazing, and we're all so excited to usher in the New Year with a packed audience at Tony's," added Moye. "Everyone in the Broadway community knows that Tony's has been one of our most loyal supporters, and we are ready to enjoy a fantastic evening together."

Tony's Di Napoli is located at 147 West 43rd Street. For reservations, contact Tony's at 212-221-0100 or TonysNYC.com.



Vote Now for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Cabaret Awards
voting ends in


Related Stories
VIDEO: Watch Patrick Pages Final Curtain Call at HADESTOWN Photo
VIDEO: Watch Patrick Page's Final Curtain Call at HADESTOWN
Watch Patrick Page take his final bow as Hades in Hadestown at the Walter Kerr Theater.
VIDEO: Watch Emma Thompsons Final Scene In MATILDA Photo
VIDEO: Watch Emma Thompson's Final Scene In MATILDA
Watch the students of Crunchem Hall take on Emma Thompson as Miss Trunchbull in two scenes from Matilda the Musical on Netflix! Joining Thompson in the new film is Alisha Weir as Matilda, Lashana Lynch as Miss Honey, Sindhu Vee as Miss Phelps, and Stephen Graham and Andrea Riseborough as Mr. and Mrs. Trunchbull. Watch the new video now!
Lea Michele Out of FUNNY GIRL Matinee Today Due to Illness Photo
Lea Michele Out of FUNNY GIRL Matinee Today Due to Illness
Due to illness, Lea Michele will be out of Funny Girl's Friday, December 30th matinee.
VIDEO: Stephanie Beatriz & the ENCANTO Cast Perform Family Madrigal Photo
VIDEO: Stephanie Beatriz & the ENCANTO Cast Perform 'Family Madrigal'
Disney+ has released a video clip of Stephanie Beatriz and the cast of Encanto performing 'Family Madrigal' in their new Hollywood Bowl concert special! Joining Beatriz in the new special is Adassa (as Dolores), Carolina Gaitán (as Pepa), Jessica Darrow (as Luisa), Diane Guerrero (as Isabela), Olga Merediz (as Abuela Alma), and more.

More Hot Stories For You


VIDEO: Watch Patrick Page's Final Curtain Call at HADESTOWNVIDEO: Watch Patrick Page's Final Curtain Call at HADESTOWN
December 31, 2022

Watch Patrick Page take his final bow as Hades in Hadestown at the Walter Kerr Theater.
Lea Michele Out of FUNNY GIRL Matinee Today Due to IllnessLea Michele Out of FUNNY GIRL Matinee Today Due to Illness
December 30, 2022

Due to illness, Lea Michele will be out of Funny Girl's Friday, December 30th matinee.
Wake Up With BWW 12/30: Joaquina Kalukango Performs 'Last Midnight', and More!Wake Up With BWW 12/30: Joaquina Kalukango Performs 'Last Midnight', and More!
December 30, 2022

Top stories include the new Broadway-loving American Girl doll, plus go inside the talkback for Merrily We Roll Along, watch Joaquina Kalukango perform 'Last Midnight' from Into The Woods, and more!
STRANGER SINGS! Extends At Playhouse 46 At St. LukesSTRANGER SINGS! Extends At Playhouse 46 At St. Lukes
December 29, 2022

​​​​​​​Stranger Sings! The Parody Musical has announced an extension at Playhouse 46 at St. Luke's (308 W. 46th Street). Originally set to close on Sunday, January 1, performances will now continue with a limited 8 week extension beginning on January 13. 
Patti LuPone, John Lloyd Young, Tony Yazbeck And More To Take The Stage At 54 Below This January!Patti LuPone, John Lloyd Young, Tony Yazbeck And More To Take The Stage At 54 Below This January!
December 29, 2022

Next month, 54 BELOW will present some of the brightest stars from Broadway, cabaret, jazz, and beyond, including solo performances from Tony Award-winners Patti LuPone and  John Lloyd Young and Tony-nominee Tony Yazbeck. See the full lineup below!
share