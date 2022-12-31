Moye, Mason & Attaway Lead Broadway Lineup for New Year's Eve Bash at Tony's DiNapoli

Broadway veterans James Moye (Dear Evan Hansen), Ginna Claire Mason (Wicked) and Major Attaway (Aladdin) will team with an all-star lineup of Broadway performers from Aladdin, Wicked, Rent, Million Dollar Quartet and Rock of Ages tonight at the annual New Year's Eve extravaganza at Tony's Di Napoli at Times Square.

"We're back in full force this year," Moye said. "It's the ultimate Times Square party, and there's no better New Year's Eve tradition than to celebrate with friends and family at Tony's."

Moye has served as the host of these star-studded New Year's Eve festivities since 2009. It was a huge success through December 2019 before taking a two-year hiatus during the pandemic. Moye had little trouble recruiting colleagues this year as they look to reprise popular songs on the most celebrated evening in New York.

"It's so great to be back," Moye said. "Broadway is on the rise again, and so are these special events. New Yorkers love them. We love them. As performers, there's something so special and indescribable about the energy on New Year's Eve at Times Square."

Other Broadway names slated to perform at Tony's Di Napoli on New Year's Eve include Korie Lee Blossey (Aladdin), Chipper Stanley Cooke (Rent), Lexis Danca (Million Dollar Quartet), Michael Minarik (Rock of Ages) and Mary Kate Morrissey (Wicked).

The band will be led by Nat Zegree (Million Dollar Quartet), along with Joe Choroszewski, Steve Milhouse, and Lou Garrett.

"This lineup of Broadway performers and musicians is absolutely amazing, and we're all so excited to usher in the New Year with a packed audience at Tony's," added Moye. "Everyone in the Broadway community knows that Tony's has been one of our most loyal supporters, and we are ready to enjoy a fantastic evening together."

Tony's Di Napoli is located at 147 West 43rd Street. For reservations, contact Tony's at 212-221-0100 or TonysNYC.com.